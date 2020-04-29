Cancer Pain Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027 – Insys Therapeutics, Mundipharma International Limited, Orexo AB and Pfizer

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life Science, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Cancer Pain Market globally. This report on ‘Cancer Pain Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Cancer pain is a cancer disease, and because of the chronic and progressive nature of the disease, cancer pain is a common cause of chronic pain. Cancer pain results from tissue damage either due to the disease itself or due to treatment. Cancer pain is caused due to tumor pressing on bones, nerves, or other organs in the body. Sometimes the pain is due to your cancer treatment. For example, some chemotherapy drugs can cause numbness and tingle in your hands and feet.

The cancer pain market is anticipated to grow in the market by the increase in the incidence of cancer worldwide, surge in healthcare expenditure, and advancements in technology. However, adverse effects related to the usage of drugs for cancer pain management restrain cancer pain market growth. Moreover, the surge in several pipeline drugs creates new opportunities in the industry that drive the market growth.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc.

2. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.

3. Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

4. Grunenthal Pharma GmbH & Co. KG,

5. Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

6. Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

7. Mundipharma International Limited

8. Orexo AB

9. Pfizer Inc.

10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

The cancer pain market is segmented on the basis of drug type and by disease indication. Based on drug type the market is segmented as opioids, non-opioids and nerve blockers. On the basis of disease indication the market is categorized as lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, blood cancer and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in cancer pain market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cancer pain market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cancer pain market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cancer pain market in these regions.

