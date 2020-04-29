Business Process Management Market 2020, COVID 19 Breakdown Impact, Industry, Global Trends, Size, Applications, Share, Sale, Growth Insight, New Development and Forecast To 2026
Global Business Process Management Market is valued approximately USD 8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Business process Management (BPM) is operation Management that improves corporate performance by maintaining, managing and optimizing organizations business processes. Business process management offers wide range of activities including design, automation, modeling, control, execution, measurement, process optimization, and others to support company’s goals. BPM is used in various end use industries such as Banking, Financial services and Insurance, IT, Telecommunication, Healthcare and Life Science etc. The optimized resource utilization through automated business processes, automated systems helps to serve customers dynamic requirement and streamlined communication across varied business functions in the organization are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising strategic alliances such as merger, acquisitions and product launch by market key player will create lucrative opportunities for the market. For instance, as per company’s news release in February 2020, Pegasystems launched Pega Express, a new code software development methodology integrated. Pega Epress is the combination of industry-leading case management, Business Process Management (BPM), robotic process automation, AI, mobile, and omnichannel User Experience (UX) on a unified platform. However, persistent growth in cyberattacks and security issues is the major factor restraining the growth of global Business Process Management market during the forecast period.
Major market player included in this report are:
Pegasystems Inc.
Appian Corporation
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Software AG
Nintex
OpenText Corporation
Genpact
Newgen Software Corporation
TIBCO Software Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Platform
Services
By Deployment:
Cloud
On-Premise
By Organization Size:
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Industry:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Information Technology
Telecommunication
Retail and Consumer Goods
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Other Industries
By Business Function:
Human Resource Management
Procurement and Supply Chain Management
Sales and Marketing
Accounting and Finance
Customer Service Support
Others
By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World
Some Points from Table of Content
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Global Business Process Management Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3 Global Business Process Management Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Global Business Process Management Market Industry Analysis
Chapter 5 Global Business Process Management Market, by Component
Chapter 6 Global Business Process Management Market, by Deployment Type
Chapter 7 Global Business Process Management Market, by Organizational Size
Chapter 8 Global Business Process Management Market, by Industry
Chapter 9 Global Business Process Management Market, by Business Function
Chapter 10 Global Business Process Management Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 11 Competitive Intelligence
11.1. Top Market Strategies
11.2. Company Profiles
Chapter 12 Research Process
