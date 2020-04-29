Breathalyzers Market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2019-2024

Technological advancements of breath analyzers, rise in availability of forbidden drugs, increase in emphasis on workplace screening propels the market growth of breathalyzers market globally. Furthermore, increasing stringent laws for mandatory alcohol testing during driving or in workplaces, increasing alcohol abuse and government initiations related to alcohol testing also drives the market breathalyzers globally. However, due to privacy rights for alcohol testing and accuracy issues is likely to hinder the breathalyzers market globally.

Scope of the Report

A breathalyzer is a scientific device that is used to measure the concentration of alcohol in an individuals bloodstream. The term Breathalyzer initially referred to a specific scientific instrument that was developed by an inventor named Robert Frank Borkenstein. A breathalyzer works by analyzing a persons breath to detect the level of alcohol that the individual has in his or her body. As an individual drinks alcoholic beverages, the alcohol is absorbed into the bloodstream through the mouth, the throat, the intestines, and the stomach. When the blood moves through the lungs, alcohol from the blood is passed into the air sacs and breathed out.

Regional Analysis For Breathalyzers Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Breathalyzers Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major

Key Market Trends

Fuel Cell Technology segment holds significant market share

Global breathalyzers market is segmented on the basis of technology, sample type, application, end user and geography. The technology segment is further segmented into fuel cell technology, semiconductor oxide sensor technology, infrared spectroscopy, and others.

Fuel cell technology is anticipated to hold the major market share during the forecast period owing to its wide range of advantages, compact size of the device, less requirement of the power. Fuel cell technology devices are also available in handheld devices. Growing demand for the convenient and easy to use equipment is propelling the growth of the fuel cell technology segment.

