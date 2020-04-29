Biopesticides Market Size, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis & Insights 2026

Latest Biopesticides Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the biopesticides market include BASF, Bayer Cropscience, Certis USA LLC, FMC Corporation, Isagro, Koppert B.V., Marrone Bio Innovations, Novozymes Biologicals, Stockton (Israel) Ltd., Syngenta, The Dow Chemical Company, Valent BioSciences Corporation. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Noteworthy growth in the agriculture sector coupled with rising trend of organic farming practices, act as a key factor driving the market growth. Moreover, rising consumer awareness about adverse effect on environment of using synthetic pesticides and other agricultural additives is also providing a boost to the market growth. In addition to this, shifting consumer preference towards organic food is creating positive impact on the market growth. Apart from this, innovations in the agricultural sciences and the favourable government policies to promote sustainable farming practices, are anticipated to drive the market in the upcoming years.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of biopesticides.

Market Segmentation

The entire biopesticides market has been sub-categorized into product, source, application, crop type. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product

Bioherbicides

Bioinsecticides

Biofungicides

Others

By Source

Microbials

Plant Extract

Biochemicals

By Application

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Post-Harvest

By Crop Type

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for biopesticides market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

