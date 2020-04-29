Biodiesel Feedstock Market Professional Survey Report 2020 This research report provides Insights on market-related factors such as Biodiesel Feedstock Market size, latest & future trends, competition, forecasts and more. It offers decisive specks of the market such as major leading players, market size over the forecast period of six years, market share, segmentation analysis, current market trends, movements and major geographical regions involved. Drivers and restraints are studied with respect to external factors influencing the growth of the Biodiesel Feedstock market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Biodiesel Feedstock Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

– Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including AG Processing Inc., Argent Energy, BioCube Corp., Cargill Inc., Epitome Energy, FutureFuel Corp., and Renewable Biofuels Inc.

Summary

In this report, our analyst examines the global biodiesel market’s revenue potential and the current state of the market. The analysis includes a detailed survey of upcoming organizations in the market as well as existing players. At the industry level, experts identifies, examines, describes and provides global and regional market sizes for 2018, 2019 and 2024.

Although a wide range of companies operate in the market, these companies can, generally, be broadly classified into the following –

– Biodiesel producers.

– Biofuel and renewable fuel producers.

– Large fossil fuel and diesel producers.

– Diversified large producers and manufacturers.

– Key technology vendors with presence in the biofuels space.

In terms of market demand (or market size), Europe is the largest market for biodiesel. However, APAC is expected to see the strongest growth rate in the coming years, followed by South America. North America is the second-largest market; however, it has a slower forecast growth rate than APAC and South America. Demand for biodiesel in MEA is negligible and is not expected to see significant growth in the coming years. MEA’s very low market share and growth is mainly due to its large production and usage of fossil fuels, including fossil diesel.

For the purpose of this report, biodiesel is defined as a fuel similar to conventional/traditional or “fossil” diesel but produced from renewable sources such as straight vegetable oil, animal oil/fats, tallow and waste cooking oil. The process used to convert these oils to biodiesel is called transesterification. The largest possible source of biodiesel comes from oil crops such as rapeseed, palm or soybean, making it a sustainable alternative compared to conventional diesel. Biodiesel meets both the biomass-based diesel and overall advanced biofuel requirement of the Renewable Fuel Standard, a program of the U.S. federal government. Biodiesel further meets specifications created by the American Society of Testing and Materials (ASTM) for legal diesel motor fuel (ASTM D975) and the definition for biodiesel itself (ASTM D6751).

The report excludes renewable diesel (also called hydrotreated vegetable oil or HVO) as it is not a traditional biodiesel and is considered a separate market. Renewable diesel, also called as green diesel or HVO, is made primarily from waste and residues through a production process called hydrotreatment. In the production process, impurities are removed from the raw materials, which are then hydrotreated at a high temperature. The outcome is a colorless and odorless fuel that has an identical chemical composition with fossil diesel. Biodiesel (fatty acid methyl ester or FAME), on the other hand, is produced by esterifying vegetable oils or fats, and the chemical composition is slightly different from that of fossil diesel.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center defines renewable diesel and biodiesel as: “Renewable diesel is distinct from biodiesel. While renewable diesel is chemically similar to petroleum diesel, biodiesel is a mono-alkyl ester, which has different physical properties and hence different fuel specifications (ASTM D6751 and EN 14214). The two fuels are also produced through very different processes. While biodiesel is produced via transesterification, renewable diesel is produced through various processes such as hydrotreating (isomerization), gasification, pyrolysis, and other thermochemical and biochemical means.”

The report begins by introducing the reader to how the global biodiesel market is evolving and how factors impact the market. The report then proceeds to identify the following –

– Primary forces with a direct impact on the market.

– Secondary forces that have an indirect impact.

– Key challenges that may hinder the growth of this market.

– Key trends visible in the market.

– Leading segments within the market.

Report Includes:

– 58 tables

– An overview of the global market for biodiesel and discussion on feedstocks, technologies and synthesis

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Knowledge about transesterification and biodiesel production process from vegetable oil, animal oil/fats, tallow and waste cooking oil

– Discussion on what makes biodiesel a sustainable alternative compared to conventional diesel

– Coverage of advantages over traditional fuels, disadvantages/ challenges and efficiency of biodiesel

– Insights into government initiatives across the globe, policies and incentives

– Details of new developments and future outlook and mergers and acquisitions in the biodiesel industry

– Evaluation of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

Biodiesel Feedstock Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1 , to describe Biodiesel Feedstock product scope, market overview , market opportunities , market driving force and market risks.

, to describe Biodiesel Feedstock , market , market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Biodiesel Feedstock, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Biodiesel Feedstock in 2018 and 2019.

to profile the top manufacturers of Biodiesel Feedstock, with and global market share of Biodiesel Feedstock in 2018 and 2019. Chapter 3, the Biodiesel Feedstock competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

the Biodiesel Feedstock competitive and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4 , the Biodiesel Feedstock breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions , from 2019 to 2024.

, the Biodiesel Feedstock breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the , from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 , to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2024.

, to break the sales data at the and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2024.

to segment the sales by market rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 12, Biodiesel Feedstock market forecast, by regions, type and application , with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Biodiesel Feedstock market forecast, , with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Biodiesel Feedstock sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

