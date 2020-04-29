Baby Pacifier Market to Grow at Robust 5.10% CAGR to 2026 – doddle, Natursutten, Trebco Specialty Products, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Global Baby Pacifier Market 2019 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2026

The baby pacifier market size was valued at $352.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $522.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.10% from 2019 to 2026. The rise in number of infant population around the globe, is one of the key factors driving the global baby pacifier market.

Some of the key players of Baby Pacifier Market: doddle & co., Natursutten, Trebco Specialty Products Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MAM USA Corporation, NUK USA LLC, Mayborn USA Inc., The Natural Baby Company, The White Company, Baby Shusher, and others.

Baby pacifier is one of those mandatory baby care products that is being used until the infant turns more than a year old. Hence, the segment has witnessed higher level of demand from the target customers. In recent years, manufacturers strategize on improvising its product offering that caters to specific requirements of target customers (parents of newborn). For instance, UK-based baby product manufacturer, Blue Maestro has come up with a connected baby pacifier that help track baby’s temperature and sends readings directly to a parent’s smartphone. Hence innovation factor helps drive the demand for baby pacifier products in the global market.

Segmentation by Solution:

The baby pacifier market is a fragmented market with the presence of both international and regional players. Baby pacifier products are known to be one of the mandatory baby care products to soothe or calm fussy babies. The right type of pacifier has no side effect on babies. However, there are low quality baby pacifiers available in the market that when used, may increase the risk of middle ear infection among the babies. Low quality silicone nipple also result tooth misalignment of the babies in the future. Hence, availability of low quality product hampers the overall growth of the market in terms of value sales

Most important Type of Baby Pacifier covered in this report are:

Single-piece Baby Pacifiers

multiple-piece Baby Pacifiers

Based on Distribution Channel, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Online

Offline

According to the analysis, the birth rate of developing/emerging countries is increasing at a very fast rate. The countries such as China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and Egypt indicate a higher birth rate than the U.S. and the UK, and exhibit great potential for the baby care market. As the number of babies increase, the utilization of several key baby accessories including baby pacifier incur higher level of demand. For instance, India has the highest birth rate in the Asia-Pacific, which is approximately 19.95 children per 1000 members of the population and the country is the most attractive market for consumable goods.

