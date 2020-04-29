Automatic Checkweigher Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027

The global automatic checkweigher market accounted for US$ 235.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 342.4 Mn by 2027.

The checkweighers made up of stainless steel components can withstand harsh conditions and repeated contact with water. Other materials can be painted with the materials that can impart resistance to damages, but these will not hold up to unrelenting or washdown environments. Most of the load cells are made of aluminum. These operate well and cost less than stainless steel load cells, but they are not designed to handle contact with water or other corrosives. They should not be used in potentially corrosive environments. One of the most common causes of poor accuracy is abuse to the checkweigher. Any employee working with and around checkweighers can unknowingly harm the checkweigher by stepping on a weigh platform, placing too much torque on a load cell by tightening a bolt or twisting a weight belt, and improperly cleaning the checkweigher, among others.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007257/

With the increasing demand, the production of the checkweighers is also going to increase, which in turn is going to bring down the cost associated with checkweighers. Custom components are required for the manufacturing of a checkweigher, which is entirely different from a static scale. The high weight measuring speed of these checkweigher demands custom load cells for accurate weight measurement. Thus with the increased production of the checkweighers, the economy of scale will come into play, which in turn is going to reduce the overall price. With price reduced, the demand for the in-motion checkweighers is further set to increase. This factor is expected to trigger the growth of the automatic checkweigher in the coming years.

The automatic checkweigher market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and SAM. The North America region holds the highest market share, whereas APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region as well in the coming years. The major industries, such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and manufacturing units, play a key role in generating demands for automatic checkweigher. These industries are key contributors to the North American economy and have significant impact on the overall GDP of the region. On the other hand, the growth of the automatic checkweigher market in APAC is attributed to the high demand for oil and gas owing to the rapidly developing manufacturing industry. The major economies in the region—China, Australia, and India—are investing heavily in the oil & gas industry, primarily to reduce their imports. These countries are also undertaking projects for the development of the hydroelectricity and renewable electricity generation sources.

.

The automatic checkweigher market by technology is segmented into electro magnetic force restoration and strain gauge. The strain gauge holds a significant share in the market, whereas electro magnetic force restoration is expected to be the fastest-growing technology during the forecast period. The strain gauge technology facilitates easy installation and hassle-free experience during its operation. To protect the checkweigher from harsh environment, the user is suggested to purchase load cell with properly sealed strain gauges. The EMFR weigh cells facilitates lightning-fast weighing results. The EMFR technology is anticipated to be a growing technology for automatic checkweigher manufacturers.

.

The major players operating in the market for automatic checkweigher market are Minebea Intec GmbH, Anritsu Corporation, Cardinal, Espera-Werke, Hardy Process Solutions, Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Thermo Fisher, Wipotec-Ocs GmbH, Yamato Scale Co., Ltd., and Zongshan Easyweigh Equipment Co., Ltd., among others.

The report segments the global automatic checkweigher market as follows:

Global Automatic Checkweigher Market – By Type

Standalone Systems

Combination Systems

Global Automatic Checkweigher Market – By Technology

Electromagnetic Force Restoration

Strain Gauge

Global Automatic Checkweigher Market – By End User

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Products

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

Global Automatic Checkweigher Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Russia UK Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



Ask For Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00007257/

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]