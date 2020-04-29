According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Atrial Fibrillation Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Treatment Type and End User’. The global atrial fibrillation market is expected to reach US$ 18,085.96 Mn in 2027 from US$ 6,446.08 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 14.0% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global Atrial Fibrillation Market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global Atrial Fibrillation Market, based on the treatment type, is segmented into non-pharmacological, and pharmacological. In 2019, the non-pharmacological accounted for the largest market share in the global atrial fibrillation market by treatment type owing to common use of surgical devices for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Moreover, medications to treat atrial fibrillation are not always successful and hence non-pharmacological techniques are widely adopted. Thus, owing to these benefits and their wide acceptance of non-pharmacological techniques the non-pharmacological held the largest share in the market. The end user segment is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and cardiac catheterization laboratories.

The Atrial Fibrillation Market for is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation and rising awareness regarding atrial fibrillation are expected to boost the market growth over the years. Moreover, growth opportunities in the developing nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.

Leading companies operating in the atrial fibrillation market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, AtriCure, Inc, Biosense Webster, Inc., BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH, CardioFocus, Abbott, Sanofi, Biotronik, Inc., and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company among others.

The report segments Global Atrial Fibrillation Market as follows:

Global Atrial Fibrillation Market – By Treatment Type

Non – pharmacological MAZE Surgery Catheter Ablation Electric Cardioversion

Pharmacological Anti-arrhythmic Drugs Anti-coagulant Drugs



Global Atrial Fibrillation Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers,

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Global Atrial Fibrillation Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



