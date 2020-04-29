Asia-Pacific mHealth Market is Expected to Register a CAGR of 35.8% During the Forecast Period 2020

Asia Pacific mHealth market projects a remarkable growth rate, supplemented with the growing awareness of mHealth devices and services that aid in improve the quality of life for patients stricken with lifestyle diseases. The growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), in Asia Pacific region, creates an impending need of technologically advanced platforms for the prevention and treatment of these diseases.

According to the National Institute of Health, China and India are the two highest populated nations, with an approximate diabetes count of 150 million patients. Thus, the need for regular health monitoring and treatment would be addressed by launch of smartphone-based medical devices.

The Asia Pacific mHealth market was evaluated at $2.3 billion in 2014, and is expected to register a CAGR of 35.8% during the forecast period (2015 to 2020). This growth is primarily driven by active government initiatives and the rising adoption of smartphones in Asia-pacific region. Presently, the market is witnessing a resurgence due to the increasing disposable incomes and the growing adoption of mobile phones. Moreover, a similar trend is observed in developing countries like India and Indonesia. However, factors such as consumers affordability, access to healthcare services and inaccuracy in results arising from discrepancies in devices would limit the growth of the market.

Some of the key players of Asia-Pacific mHealth Market:

Philips Healthcare, Omron HealthCare, Inc., Bayer Healthcare, LifeWatch AG, Masimo Corporation, Sanofi S.A., Boston Scientific Corporation, AT&T Inc. and Johnson & Johnson.

The Global Asia-Pacific mHealth Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

