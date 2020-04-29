Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market is valued approximately at USD 811.56 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.6% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Anticoagulant drugs are medicines that has application in protection from blood clotting, used to reverse or balance bleeding. It is also helpful in prevention of risk related to the anticoagulants that arises due to the overdose of an anticoagulant therapy or unplanned surgery. It also prevents from serious conditions such as strokes and heart attacks to the individual suffering from blood clots. The anticoagulant reversal drugs have commendable application in treatment and diagnosis of cardiovascular disease due to its advent benefits of removing and dissolving blood clots. Therefore, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease across the globe is attributed to the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per the World Health Organization, Cardiovascular diseases are estimated as the primary reason of death due to disease across the globe which accounts for over 17.9 million, 31% of worldwide death each year due to cardiovascular disease. It is estimated that more than 75% of deaths occurred through cardiovascular disease is emerged in low and middle-income countries and over 85% of deaths are taking place due to sever heart attacks and strokes. Moreover, rise in geriatric population and rapid growth of problems regarding blood clots in such population gave exponential rise in the demand of anticoagulant reversal drugs across the globe. However, the high cost of patented drugs would deter the growth of market in the emerging economies over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in cases of cardiovascular disease in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as presence of large geriatric population in the emerging economies of the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

CSL Behring Limited

Pfizer Inc

Octapharma AG

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc

Fresenius Kabi AG

Perosphere Pharmaceuticals Inc.



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drug Class:

Prothrombin Complex Concentrates

Coagulation Factors

Monoclonal Antibodies

Phytonadione

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

