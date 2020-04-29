6.6%+ Bone Marrow Transplant Market Size Global Industry Share, Growth, Trend, Demand, Top Players, Opportunities and Forecast to 2021

Research Nester has recently announced new market demand assessment research titled “Bone Marrow Transplant Market –Demand, Opportunity, Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2023”. The global Bone Marrow Transplant Market study provides a granular data and in-depth analysis on the current and future market situations that are crucial for the existing &new players in the market. Bone Marrow Transplant Market industry research is based on key factors like demand & supply analysis, commercial activities, research investments, pricing analysis, government initiatives & guidelines, driving forces in the market, roadblocks and segmentation based on the product viability.

The bone marrow transplant market has been segmented by transplantation type into allogeneic bone marrow transplantation and autologous bone marrow transplantation, out of which, autologous bone marrow transplantation segment accounted for the major market share in 2015 and is further estimated to propel the growth of bone marrow transplant market with noteworthy revenue over the forecast period. Further, based on disease indication, the global bone marrow transplantation market is segmented into lymphoma, leukemia, myeloma, aplastic anemia, solid tumors and thalassemia among others. Among these segments, the leukemia segment is anticipated to boost the growth of the bone marrow transplant by holding the largest market share in terms of revenue by the end of 2021.

In the global market of bone marrow transplant, more than 75,000 bone marrow transplants were executed around the globe during the year 2015 and are further anticipated to reach significant valuation by 2021 by expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 4.2% over the forecast period.

In terms of geography, Europe bone marrow transplant market is expected to retain its top position by accounting for 60% of global revenue share as compared to other regions of the world. Further, the Europe market is anticipated to touch USD 6.05 Billion by the end of 2021. After Europe, North America has the second biggest bone marrow transplant market owing to the growing cases of chronic diseases like blood cancer combined with increase in geriatric population. Additionally, low cost procedures are estimated to make Asia-Pacific as an attractive market for medical procedures over the forecast period.

Medical Insurances to Uphold the Market Growth

Factors such as increasing worldwide prevalence of anemia and different forms of cancer combined with technological advancements and development in healthcare infrastructure are anticipated to benefit the expansion of bone marrow transplant market in the near future. Further, growing personal disposable income and enhanced penetration of medical insurances are estimated to supplement the growth of the market across the globe.

However, high cost of the treatment and less number of bone marrow donors might dampen the growth of the bone marrow transplant market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Bone Marrow Transplant Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021” delivers detailed overview of the bone marrow transplant market in terms of market segmentation by transplantation type, disease indication, end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the bone marrow transplant market which includes company profiling of Sanofi-Aventis LLC., PromoCell GmbH, STEMCELL Technologies, Lonza Group Ltd., ReachBio LLC., AllCells LLC., ATCC Inc., Lifeline Cell Technology, Conversant Bio and Hemacare Corporation.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the bone marrow transplant market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

