Wearable Injectors Market Development Assessment 2025

Global Wearable Injectors Market: Overview

Wearable injectors are devices that are designed to administer large volume subcutaneous delivery of drugs over long durations. These devices have the capacity to deliver more than 1 ml injectable volume. They represent one of the most important areas of the medical device market.

Wearable injectors are designed to deliver a single measured dosage of up to 30 ml over a pre-decided rate and time. On the other hand, insulin pump technology is complex and expensive as it requires administration of a consistent dosage on a regular basis.

Global Wearable Injectors Market: Key Trends

The global market for wearable injectors is primarily driven by the advantage offered by wearable injectors in terms of large volume subcutaneous delivery of drugs. Wearable injectors are easy to customize as per patient needs and offer a comfortable drug delivery experience to patients. Wearable injectors offer additional benefits over other drug delivery devices in terms of limiting the number of subcutaneous injections and reduced dosage frequency with an acceptable pain. These benefits result in improved patient compliance during the course of the treatment.

The global market for wearable injectors is divided in terms of wearable injector type, mechanism of injection, therapeutic area, usage, end user, and geography. On the basis of wearable injector type, on-body, off-body, and hand-held are the segments of the wearable injectors market. On the basis of usage, disposable and semi-reusable are the segments of this market. On the basis of mechanism of injection, the global market for wearable injectors is segmented into spring-based, rotary pump, expanding battery, collapsible reservoir, motor-driven, and pressurized gas.

In terms of therapeutic area, the wearable injectors market is categorized into oncology, infectious diseases, auto-immune disorders, diabetes, cardiovascular, and others. Based on end user, the global market for wearable injectors is divided into hospitals, home care settings, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.

Global Wearable Injectors Market: Market Potential

Wearable injectors have the potential to bring a sea of change in drug delivery practices. As demonstrated at the 2017 annual meeting of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists, wearable device that administers basal-prandial insulin have proven to be effective and efficient for insulin delivery in patients with type-2 diabetes.

A1c, insulin dosing, and weight were the parameters to analyze the effects of insulin delivered via syringe versus insulin delivered via a wearable injector. Studies carried out on patients that administered more than or two injections per day displayed significant reductions in A1c after using wearable injector for 15 weeks.

Global Wearable Injectors Market: Regional Outlook

North America is anticipated to lead the market owing to the easy availability of advanced technologies and state-of-the-art healthcare services in the U.S. In the U.S. and Japan, wearable injectors market is driven by the rising use of reusable technology and introduction of technologically advanced devices for drug delivery. In Eastern and Western Europe, easy availability of technology, efficacy in long term usage, better marketing, and an increasing number of patients are driving the wearable injectors market in these regions. In Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific excluding Japan, the demand for reusable devices is expected to be on the rise due to the growing use of mobile applications.

Global Wearable Injectors Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global market for wearable injectors include Enable Injections, SteadyMed Therapeutics Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, UNILIFE CORPORATION, Bühler Motor GmbH, Insulet Corporation, Sensile Medical AG, West Pharmaceuticals Services Inc., Ypsomed, and Amgen Inc.

