Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market 2020 Size, Future Trends and Leading Players

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Varicose Veins Treatment Devices market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Treatment, and End User. The global varicose veins treatment devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,032.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 512.6 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a robust CAGR of 9.6% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global varicose veins treatment devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The major players operating in the varicose veins treatment devices market include Alma Lasers, AngioDynamics, VVT Med, F care systems, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, Syneron Medical Ltd., Energist Ltd., Medtronic, biolitec AG and Miravas among others.

Driving factors such as increasing incidence of chronic venous diseases (CVDs), increase in the adoption of endovenous laser ablation and technological developments in varicose veins treatments are expected to promote the growth of the global market. In addition, spreading appropriate awareness regarding the importance and treatment available for varicose veins is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the varicose veins treatment devices market in the coming years. However, lack of skilled professionals and disadvantages of the ablation techniques are likely to negatively affect the market growth creating challenges for market players in the future years to some extent.

The disease is highly prevalent among the adult population worldwide generating sustainable burden of the global healthcare spending. The increasing incidence of the venous diseases such as varicose veins can thus increase the growth of global varicose veins treatment market. According to the American Society for Vascular Surgery (ASVS) 2015, at least 20 to 25 million Americans have varicose veins. Statistics further show that 17% of men and 33% of women have varicose veins. In fact, more people are unable to work due to vein disorders than due to arterial disease. According to a survey report published by Sigvaris, in industrialized countries, over 30% of women and about 10% of men consult physicians for venous signs and symptoms of the legs.

Endovenous laser ablation meets the goals of high efficacy and low morbidity defining the technique to be a gold standard for the management of varicose veins. The technique is the most frequently used technique followed by radiofrequency ablation to treat the patients suffering from varicose veins. According to the Department of Dermatology, Erasmus MC Rotterdam, 2016, endovenous thermal ablation (EVTA) procedures have become the most frequently used therapy for saphenous varicose veins, majorly among countries under which reimbursement of the procedure has been introduced. The minimally invasive technique meets the demand for cosmetically superior, less invasive and more successful treatment modalities. The advantage of EVTA is that it is a minimally invasive procedure and can be performed under local tumescent anesthesia, without the need for general anesthesia.

The report segments the global varicose veins treatment devices market as follows:

Global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market – By Product



Ablation Devices

Laser Ablation Devices

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

Surgical Instruments

Global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market – By Treatment

Endovenous Ablation

Injection Sclerotherapy

Surgical Ligation

Global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market – By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

