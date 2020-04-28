Uveitis Drug Market Report 2020. Leading Players are Xoma, Eye oint harmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Allergan, Enzo iochem Inc, Abbvie IncBausch & Lomb Pvt Ltd, Topivert Ltd, Santen harmaceutical Co. Ltd

Uveitis Drug Market report plays vital part in the development of a business and provides information in an organized way to collect & document information about key industry player or market customers. In this Uveitis Drug Market report, the market data about industries that cover figures and facts has been collected, evaluated, and presented. These insights are presented in well format so that it can work as a support tool in various business activities, improve profits & develop qualitative work. Companies can seek market report before they begin production, when launching a new product or diversify businesses.

Global uveitis drug market is rising gradually to an estimated value of USD 736.99million by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as trauma to the eye, rheumatoid arthritis, increasing personal disposable income, and high expenditure in healthcare sector and favorable government regulation.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global uveitis drug market are Xoma, Eye oint harmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Allergan, Enzo iochem Inc, Abbvie IncBausch & Lomb Pvt Ltd, Topivert Ltd, Santen harmaceutical Co., Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Hanall Biopharma, Daiichi sankyo company, limited, Alphamab Co. Ltd, Coherus BioSciences, Captisol, Clearside Biomedical, Eyegate, Eyevensys.

Market Definition: Global Uveitis Drug Market

Uveitis is the inflammatory diseases of the eye that produces swelling and damage the surrounding tissue of uvea, the middle layer of the eye that consist of choroid, ciliary body and iris. These diseases are not only limited to uvea but also affect the other eye parts like lens, retina and optic nerve producing slightly reduce vision or vision loss. A person with uveitis experiences blurred vision, dark, floating spots in the vision (floaters), eye pain, redness of the eye, sensitivity to light (photophobia) depending upon the type of inflammation.

Segmentation: Global Uveitis Drug Market

Uveitis Drug Market : By Type

Anterior uveitis

Intermediate uveitis

Posterior uveitis

Panuveitis

Uveitis Drug Market : By Mechanism of Action Type

Corticosteroids

Immunomodulators

Calcineurin inhibitors

Antimetabolites

Alkylating agents

T cell inhibitor

Antimicrobial

NSAIDS

Biologics

Intracameral Tissue Plasminogen Activator (TPA)

Others

Uveitis Drug Market : By Route of Administration

Topical

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Intravitreal

Others

Uveitis Drug Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty clinics

Surgical centers

Others

Uveitis Drug Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Uveitis Drug Market Drivers

The global uveitis drug market is witnessing substantial growth due to increased aging population

Growing prevalence of uveitis and related complications

Introduction of innovative biologics, fast-track approval of pipeline drugs, increasing research and development investments in drug discovery and development

Rising government initiatives to minimize eye disorders are also driving the growth of the global uveitis drug market

Introduction of new routes for drug administration that improves the efficiency of the drug

With the advancement of molecular biology, some intravitreal implants and biologic agents are increasingly used for the treatment of uveitis

By the development of molecular biology, more therapeutic agents and approaches have been applied to control ocular inflammation caused by uveitis, which are expected to have a positive influence on the uveitis drug market

Key Developments in the Uveitis Drug Market

In October 2018, Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals received approval from the FDA for the fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant (Yutiq) for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis that affects the posterior segment of the eye, as it delivers consistent dosing without the peaks

In July 2016, Abbvie Inc received approval for the drug Humira (adalimumab) non-corticosteroid therapy for non-infectious intermediate, posterior and panuveitis, as it shows early results of treatment when compared to other medications and it is the first approved biologic medication for uveitis

Uveitis Drug Market Restraints

The adverse effects related to uveitis treatment medication such as watery eyes, irritation and other factors

Poor primary healthcare infrastructure

Lack of awareness about eye disorders and lack of health insurance in developing countries are also obstructing the uveitis treatment market

Key benefits of buying the Uveitis Drug Market Report:

This Uveitis Drug Market report will enable both of the sides in market be an established firm or a relative new entrant. It helps the established firms to know about the moves which are being performed by their competitors and also helps the new entrants by educating them about the market situations and the industry trends. This Uveitis Drug Market report is quite fruitful in helping to understand the market definition and all the aspects of the market including the CAGR value and key profiles.

