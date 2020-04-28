Updates on Wound Care Market With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Emerging Trends, Demand Analysis, Future Opportunity Outlook 2025

The global Wound Care Market was valued at USD 17.11 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 22.33 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3% from 2017 to 2025.

Wound Care market covers a large number of medicinal products and devices which are used to treat septic wounds as well as injuries efficiently. The injuries can be accidental or due to some disease or metabolic malfunction like diabetes. With increase in older age group population and sport injuries, the market is currently seeing growing trends in its value.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Cases of Diabetes

1.2 Growingtechnical support in wound care

1.3 Increase in funds in wound care

1.4 Awareness programs and seminars

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Cost associated with wound care products

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Wound Care Market, by Wound Type:

1.1 Chronic Wounds

1.1.1 Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUS)

1.1.2 Pressure Ulcers

1.1.3 Venous Leg Ulcers

1.1.4 Other Chronic Wounds

1.2 Acute Wounds

1.2.1 Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

1.2.2 Burns

2. Global Wound Care Market, by Products:

2.1 Advanced wound management products

2.1.1 Advanced Wound Dressings

2.1.1.1 Foam Dressings

2.1.1.2 Hydrocolloid Dressings

2.1.1.3 Film Dressings

2.1.1.4 Alginate Dressings

2.1.1.5 Hydrogel Dressings

2.1.1.6 Collagen Dressings

2.1.1.7 Other Advanced Dressings

2.1.2 Wound Therapy Devices

2.1.2.1 Pressure Relief Devices

2.1.2.2 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Systems

2.1.2.3 Oxygen and Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

2.1.2.4 Electrical Stimulation Devices

2.1.3 Active Wound Care Products

2.1.3.1 Artificial Skin and Skin Substitutes

2.1.3.2 Topical Agents

2.2 Surgical Wound Care Products

2.2.1 Sutures and Staples

2.2.2 Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, and Glues

2.2.2.1 Fibrin-Based Sealants

2.2.2.2 Collagen-Based Sealants

2.2.2.3 Synthetic Adhesives/Glues

2.2.3 Anti-Infective Dressings

2.3 Traditional Wound Care Products

2.3.1 Medical Tapes

2.3.2 Dressings

2.3.3 Cleansing Agents

3. Global Wound Care Market, by End User:

3.1 Hospitals & Specialty Wound Care Clinics

3.2 Inpatient Settings

3.3 Outpatient Settings

3.4 Long-Term Care Facilities

3.5 Home Healthcare

4. Global Wound Care Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Smith & Nephew PLC

2. MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care AB (A Subsidiary of Investor AB)

3. Acelity L.P. Inc.

4. Convatec Group PLC

5. Ethicon Inc. (Subsidary of Johnson & Johnson)

6. Baxter International Inc.

7. Coloplast A/S

8. Medtronic PLC

9. 3M Company

10. Derma Sciences, Inc. (Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Wound Care Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

