Smart Sensors Market 2020, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2026

Smart Sensors Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 31.49 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 120.79 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Smart Sensors Eases Energy Saving, act as a driver to the market.

Growing demand of Use of Smart Sensors in Various End-User Industries, act as a driver to the market

Market Restraints:

High Cost of Development for Smart Sensors, due to high cost it act as restraints to the market.

More Complex Structure than Traditional Sensors, act as restraints to the market.

Important Features of the Global Smart Sensors Market Report:

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Siemens (Germany), GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), Sensirion AG (Switzerland), Legrand (France), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), TDK Corporation (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductors (Europe), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Yokogawa Electric Corporation TOP (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Delphi Technologies (Ireland), Maxim Integrated (US), Vishay Electronic GmbH (Germany), Gira Giersiepen GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Airmar Technology Corp. (USA), BeanAir (Germany), among others.

Global Smart Sensors Market Segmentation:

By Sensors Type

Temperature & Humidity Sensors Thermocouples Thermistors Resistance Temperature Detectors IR Sensors Other Types of Temperature Sensor Pressure SensorsPiezoresistive Capacitive Electromagnetic Resonant Solid State Optical

Flow Sensors

Touch Sensors Capacitive Resistive Infrared

Image Sensors

Motion & Occupancy Sensors Smart Motion Sensors Smart Occupancy Sensors

Water Sensors Turbidity Sensors PH Sensors Soil Moisture Sensors Level Sensors Dissolved Oxygen (DO 2 )Sensors

Light Sensors Analog Digital

Position Sensors Linear Rotary Proximity

Ultrasonic Sensors

By Technology

MEMS

CMOS

SiP

SoC

Other Technologies Optical spectroscopy Microsystem technology (MST) Integrated smart sensors IC-compatible 3D micro-structuring, ASIC



By Component

Analog To Digital Converters (ADCs)

Digital To Analog Converters (DACs)

Transceivers

Amplifiers

Microcontrollers

Others

By Network Connectivity

Wired,

Wireless Bluetooth Enocean Wi-Fi ZigBee Z-Wave Others



By End User

Industrial Automation

Biomedical & Healthcare

Consumer Electronics Communication & IT Entertainment Home Appliances Wearable Electronics

Building Automation Access Control Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Security & Surveillance Lighting Source Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Others

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Geography

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Smart Sensors Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Smart Sensors Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Smart Sensors Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

