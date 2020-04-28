Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market Analysis 2020. Leading Players are Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Cellexus, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Broadley-James, Pall Corporation., Solvay

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market report plays vital part in the development of a business and provides information in an organized way to collect & document information about key industry player or market customers. In this Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market report, the market data about industries that cover figures and facts has been collected, evaluated, and presented. These insights are presented in well format so that it can work as a support tool in various business activities, improve profits & develop qualitative work. Companies can seek market report before they begin production, when launching a new product or diversify businesses.

Global single-use bioprocessing systems market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 14.45 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for single use technologies and rising acquisitions in the market is factor for the growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global single-use bioprocessing systems market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., General Electric, Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, 3M, Eppendorf AG, Finesse, Applikon Biotechnology, CESCO BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Cellexus, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Broadley-James, Pall Corporation., Solvay, PBS Biotech, Inc., MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS, INC., Sentinel Process Systems Inc., Distek, Inc., Entegris, Corning Incorporated among others.

Market Definition: Global Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market

Single-use bioprocessing is used for the production and manufacturing of biopharmaceutical and is made for one time use. Increasing prevalence for biologics, few effective products in the market and parent patent cessation of molecules are the factors due to which companies are adopting single use bioprocessing technologies. Media bags and container, bioreactors, tangential flow filtration device, tubing assemblies and others are some of the common product of the single-use bioprocessing system. These new system is making the manufacturing of the drugs very cost effective. These systems are widely used in applications such as mAB production, vaccine production, plant cell cultivation and others. Rising popularity of biopharmaceutical is the factor fueling the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market : By Product

Media Bags and Containers

Filtration Assemblies

Disposable/Single-Use Bioreactors

Disposable Mixers, Bioreactors

Tangential-flow Filtration Devices

Depth Filters, Sampling Systems

Mixing Systems

Tubing Assemblies

Other Products

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market:By Application

Filtration

Storage

Cell Culture

Mixing

Purification

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market : By End User

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Life Science R&D

Contract Research Organizations & Manufacturers

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market : By Application

Monoclonal Antibody Production

Vaccine Production

Plant Cell Cultivation

Patient Specific Cell Therapies

Other Application

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market : By Material

Plastic

Silicone

Other

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2016, Entegris Inc., announced the launch of their new Aramus 2D bag assembly which is specially designed for the single-use bioprocessing applications. This new bag is available in different sizes such as 1- litre, 2 lire and 500ml. The main function of this bag is to provide security from particles and also removes common extractable. This launch will help them to provide security for the final filling which can be used in many different bioprocessing applications

In October 2016, Repligen Corporation announced the launch of their new single-use version of XCell ATF. This is a retention system that is specially designed for drug manufacturers so that they can improve their productivity and efficiency. The main aim of the launch is to provide high performance stainless steel format which has the ability to reduce the implementation time by 80%. This new system is available both in single use and stainless steel format

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market : Drivers

Rising demand for biopharmaceutical acts as market driver

Increasing awareness about the impact of single use bioprocessing technologies is another factor driving the market growth

Less manufacturing cost of single-use bioprocessing systems is also fueling the growth of this market

Growing chronic diseases which requires biological drugs for treatment can also accelerate the market growth

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market : Restraints

Rising concern associated with the leachability and extractability is restraining the market growth

Increasing strict rules regarding the use of disposable bioprocessing system will also act as a restraining factor in the growth of this market

Lack of awareness among population about the innovative products of bioprocess will also hamper the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global single-use bioprocessing systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of single-use bioprocessing systems market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

