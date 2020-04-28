Service Market for Data Center Market Analysis 2020. Leading Players are Vertiv Group Corp., Hitachi, Ltd., Equinix, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Netmagic Solutions
Service Market for Data Center Market report plays vital part in the development of a business and provides information in an organized way to collect & document information about key industry player or market customers. In this Service Market for Data Center Market report, the market data about industries that cover figures and facts has been collected, evaluated, and presented. These insights are presented in well format so that it can work as a support tool in various business activities, improve profits & develop qualitative work. Companies can seek market report before they begin production, when launching a new product or diversify businesses.
Global service market for data center market is registering a healthy CAGR of 14.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the growing complexities in data center and surging need for reduction of OPEX and CAPEX.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global service market for data center market are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric, Inc., Cisco, Dell, FUJITSU, Vertiv Group Corp., Hitachi, Ltd., Equinix, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Netmagic Solutions, Tata Communications, Reliance Industries Limited, Capgemini, HCL Technologies Limited, Sungard Availability Services, CenturyLink, Verizon, KDDI CORPORATION, NTT DATA Corporation, AT&T Intellectual Property, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. , among others.
Market Definition: Global Service Market for Data Center Market
Data centers are networked computers and storage equipment that assist companies to organize process and disseminate big quantities of applications. Data centers are important assets in day-to-day operations and are a focal point as companies rely on information center services, applications, and data.
Segmentation: Global Service Market for Data Center Market
Service Market for Data Center Market : By Service Type
- Design and consulting
- Installation and deployment
- Professional
- Training and development
- Support and maintenance
Service Market for Data Center Market : By Tier Type
- Tier 1
- Tier 2
- Tier 3
- Tier 4
Service Market for Data Center Market : By End-User
- Cloud providers
- Colocation providers
- Enterprises
Service Market for Data Center Market : By Data Center Type
- Small data centers
- Mid-sized data centers
- Large data center
Service Market for Data Center Market : By Industry
- BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)
- IT and telecom
- Government and defense
- Healthcare
- Education
- Retail
- Energy
- Manufacturing
- Others
Service Market for Data Center Market : By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Service Market for Data Center Market:
- In March 2017, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has launched Pointnext. It is a newly redefined organization of technology services devoted to assisting businesses accelerate their digital transformations and make the required company results a reality. By launching this technology HPE has redefined technology services organization.
- In May 2016, Schneider Electric has launched StruxureWare Data Center Operation v8.0. It involves fresh features that allow greater visibility of assets for important data center stakeholders, such as tenants in colocation settings, across IT and equipment. This launch enables business growth.
Competitive Analysis: Service Market for Data Center Market
Global service market for data center market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of service market for data center market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Service Market for Data Center Market :Drivers
- Surging need for reduction of operational costs of data centers is driving the growth of the market
- Increasing investments on data center technology is helping in the growth of the market
- Growing complexities in data centers is flourishing the growth of the market
- Surging initiatives from government drives the growth of the market
Service Market for Data Center Market: Restraints
- Increasing preference for services of third party data center hinders the market growth
