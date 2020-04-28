Rising Construction Activities Driving Sodium Sulphate Market

In 2018, the global sodium sulphate market reached 12,336.5 kilotons and is expected to attain 15,400.0 kilotons in 2024, witnessing a 3.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). The various factors positively affecting the growth of the market are increasing construction industry and easy and economic availability. Sodium sulfate (Na 2 SO 4 ) is obtained either from the deposits of sodium sulfate minerals, thenarideand mirabilite, or synthetically by treating sodium chloride with sulfuric acid.

Get a sample copy of the market analysis: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/sodium-sulphate-market/report-sample

On the basis of application, the sodium sulphate market is divided into pulp & paper, glass, textiles, soaps & detergents, and others. Out of these, the soaps & detergents division dominated the market during the historical period, holding a share of over 35.0% in 2018, in terms of volume. This is due to the properties of sodium sulfate that allow the free flow of detergents. The salt is used as a filler in detergent powder,which adjusts the concentration of active matter in the powder as per the requirement.

Among all the regions, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold the largest volume share of the sodium sulphate market during the forecast period. The reason for this is the surging requirement for products including paper, soaps, detergents, and glass for catering to the needs of the rapidly increasing population of the region. Developing countries in the region, including Vietnam, China, and India, are primarily contributing to the growth of the market due to the surging awareness regarding hygiene, rising affordability, and adoption of the western culture.

A key driving factor of the sodium sulphate market is the increase in construction activities, which is taking place in order to cater to the rapidly rising population and for boosting the economic growth. This is further resulting in the surging demand for glass, primarily for modern buildings which make use of glass in their exteriors, as it provides a luxurious and modern look to the buildings. Sodium sulphate is utilized in the glass industry as a fining agent in high-tonnage glass technology to help in removing small air bubbles from molten glass.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=sodium-sulphate-market

Another factor leading to the growth of the sodium sulphate market is its easy and economic availability. Various countries have abundant of natural reserves of sodium sulfate, which makes it available for different applications. Moreover, the salt can also be produced from industrial processes as a by-product. In addition to this, the salt is cheap, which is why it is preferred for several applications, including Kraft process of pulp and soaps and detergents.

Competitive Landscape of Sodium Sulphate Market

The sodium sulphate market is concentrated, characterized by the presence of small players, which together account for over 57.0% share of the market. MINERA DE SANTA MARTA S.A., Xinli Chemical, JSC Kuchuksulphate, Jiangsu Yinzhu Chemical Group Co. Ltd., China Lumena New Materials Corp., Sichuan Hongya Qingyijiang Sodium Sulphate Co. Ltd., Grupo Industrial Crimidesa, and Nafine New Material Co. Ltd. are the important players operating in the market.