Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection Market Analysis 2020. Leading Players are Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.; CSC Pharmaceuticals; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Pfizer Inc.; Sanofi; Biocon

Global prophylaxis of organ rejection market is expected to registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high levels of wait required for patients before they are able to receive organs again in case of rejection, resulting in higher demand for effective therapeutics for preventing organ rejection.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global prophylaxis of organ rejection market are Astellas Pharma Inc.; Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.; CSC Pharmaceuticals; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Pfizer Inc.; Sanofi; Biocon; Novartis AG; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and AbbVie Inc. among others.

Market Definition: Global Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection Market

Prophylaxis of organ rejection is associated with the prevention of tissue/graft rejection in patients that have undergone organ transplantation procedure. The various therapeutics available for this prevention is designed to reduce morbidity and any complications in the recipient’s body before, during and after the surgery has concluded.

Segmentation: Global Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection Market

Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection Market : By Drug Class

Cytostatics

Corticosteroids

Antibodies

Immunophilins

Others

Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection Market : By Application

Chest

Abdomen

Other Tissues, Cells & Fluids

Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Astellas Pharma Inc. announced the availability of “PROGRAF Granules (tacrolimus for oral suspension)” for prescription uses throughout the United States. PROGRAF is designed for us in combination with different immunosuppressants for the prevention of organ rejection after organ transplant. This therapeutic represents a healthy alternative for pediatric patients who are unable to swallow capsules. This availability of the product is evident of the strategy adopted by the company in establishing themselves as the leader of transplantation solutions

In February 2019, Paladin Labs Inc. and Endo Ventures Limited announced that they had received the approval for “Envarsus PA (tacrolimus prolonged-release tablets)” for prophylaxis of organ rejection adult patients that have had a kidney or liver transplant from Health Canada. It is designed for use in combination with other immunosuppressants. This approval presents an effective therapeutic solutions for patients undergoing liver or kidney transplant in the region

Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection Market Drivers

Increasing volume of surgical procedures being carried out for organ transplantation; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Increasing number of organ donors globally acts as a market driver

Lack of genetic connection between donors and recipients giving greater rise to organ rejection incidences drives the market growth

Increasing levels of patients being categorized a diabetic, geriatric, and at risk of stroke is expected to increase the number of patients requiring organ transplants; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection Market Restraints

High levels of costs associated with organ transplantation procedure is expected to restrict the growth of the market

High costs associated with the therapeutics for prevention of organ rejection is expected to hinder the market growth

Lack of appropriate healthcare facilities in various underdeveloped regions resulting in lack of organ transplants along with dearth of skilled professionals from these areas acts as a market restraint

Competitive Analysis: Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection Market

Global prophylaxis of organ rejection market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of prophylaxis of organ rejection market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities in the Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection Market Report :

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

