Power Rental Market Growth Factors and Major Applications | Caterpillar, Atlas Copco AB, Cummins Inc.,United Rentals, Inc., Ashtead Group plc., Aggreko plc, APR Energy,

Power rental market is expected to reach USD 26.21 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of5.45%in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Power Rental Market Scope and Market Size

Power rental marketis segmented on the basis ofend user, application, power rating, fuel and equipment. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of end user, the power rental market is segmented into utilities, oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, construction, events, shipping, data center, and others.

On the basis of application, the power rental market is segmented into peak shaving, standby power, base load and continuous power.

On the basis of power rating, the power rental market is segmented into less than 10 kW, 11 kW – 20 kW, 21 kW – 50 kW, 51 kW – 100 kW, 101 kW – 250 kW, 251 kW – 500 kW, 501 kW – 1,000 kW, 1,001 kW -1,500 kW, 1,501 kW – 2,000 kW, 2,001 kW – 2,500 kW, above 2,500 kW.

On the basis of fuel, the power rental market is segmented intodiesel, gas, and others.

On the basis of equipment, the power rental market is segmented intogenerator, load banks, transformer, and others.

Important Features of the Global Power Rental Market Report:

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Caterpillar, Atlas Copco AB, Cummins Inc.,United Rentals, Inc., Ashtead Group plc., Aggreko plc, APR Energy, Bredenoord, Kohler Co., Herc Rentals Inc., Generac Power Systems, Inc., Wacker Neuson SE

Global Power Rental Market Segmentation:

By End User (Utilities, Oil & Gas, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Events, Shipping, Data Center, Others),

Application (Peak Shaving, Standby Power, Base Load/Continuous Power),

Power Rating (Less than 10 kW, 11 kW – 20 kW, 21 kW – 50 kW, 51 kW – 100 kW, 101 kW – 250 kW, 251 kW – 500 kW, 501 kW – 1,000 kW, 1,001 kW -1,500 kW, 1,501 kW – 2,000 kW, 2,001 kW – 2,500 kW, Above 2,500 kW),

Fuel (Diesel, Gas, Others),

Equipment (Generator, Load Banks, Transformer, Others),

By Geography

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Power Rental Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Power Rental Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Power Rental Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

