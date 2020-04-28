Plastic Cards Market Challenges On Upcoming Trends 2026 | Thales Group, ABcorp, IDEMIA, Tactilis ltd, others

Plastic Cards Market : Inclusive Insight

Global plastic cards market is expected register a substantial CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increased usage of mobile phones and growing demand for secure & reliable payment transactions across various industries.

The Plastic Cards Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Plastic Cards market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Thales Group, ABcorp, IDEMIA, Perfect Plastic Printing, CPI Card Group Inc., Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, QARTIS S.A, INTELIGENSA, Marketing Card Technology, LLC, dz card (International) Ltd, tag systems, Tactilis ltd, CardLogix Corporation, Watchdata, TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD., Goldpac among others.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Plastic Cards Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Plastic Cards Industry market:

– The Plastic Cards Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Unique structure of the report

Global Plastic Cards Market By Type (Contact Cards, Contactless Cards), Technology (Chip Enabled Cards, Regular Cards, Smart Cards), Applications (Gift Cards, Access Cards, Payment Cards, SIM Cards, Transportation Cards, Government/Health, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increased demand for plastic cards in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the market in the forecast period

Growing demand for secure & reliable payment transactions across various industries will also propel the market growth

Increased usage of mobile phones is booting the market growth

Governments are also moving forward towards digital world and rising focus on growing e-payments is fuelling the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Competitive pricing from local players is expected to restrain the market in the forecast period

Lack of standardization and consumer awareness, will also hamper the market growth

This report covers complete upcoming and present trends applicable to the market along with restrictions and drivers in the business development. It offers industry predictions for the forthcoming years. This research analyzes main markets and their sub-segments, evolving patterns and pressures on the industry, strategic perspectives and shifting situations of supply and demand, quantifies opportunities with the size of the market and forecasts the market, and monitors emerging developments/opportunities/challenges.

Increasing Disposable Income

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, PLI Card Marketing Solutions, a platinum equity portfolio company acquired Harvard Card Systems, a leader in gift card manufacturing and card printing industry. The acquisition will help in fulfilling the demands of customers across the globe

In November 2016, Multi Packaging Solutions, a leader in packaging solutions and value-added print for the multi-media, branded consumer and healthcare markets, has acquired two companies, namely, AJS Labels and Featherstone U.K. The acquisition has helped the company to compliment other operations and also, in expanding their product portfolio so as to fulfil the growing demands of the customers

At the Last, Plastic Cards industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

