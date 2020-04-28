Pelvic Cancer Drug Market 2020 Future Outlook. Leading Players are Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, Inc., ALLERGAN, Hetero, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biocon, Merck & Co., Inc.

Pelvic Cancer Drug Market report plays vital part in the development of a business and provides information in an organized way to collect & document information about key industry player or market customers. In this Pelvic Cancer Drug Market report, the market data about industries that cover figures and facts has been collected, evaluated, and presented. These insights are presented in well format so that it can work as a support tool in various business activities, improve profits & develop qualitative work. Companies can seek market report before they begin production, when launching a new product or diversify businesses.

Global pelvic cancer drug market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing incidence of pelvic cancer’s population and development of advanced therapies and treatment are the key factors for market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the pelvic cancer market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, Inc., ALLERGAN, Hetero, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biocon, Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Varian Medical Systems, Inc, Advaxis, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pierre Fabre Group, Sonacare Medical and many others.

Market Definition: Global Pelvic Cancer Drug Market

Pelvic Cancer is a malignant tumor that begins in the pelvic organ such as bladder, kidneys, uterus, and cervix. This pelvic cancer tends to develops over many years. It usually goes undiagnosed as it does not cause any early symptoms.

According to the statistics published in the U.S. Depar​​​​​​​tment of Health and Human Services, it was estimated 289,696 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer in the United States in the year of 2016. The high rate of pelvic cancer incidence worldwide, advances in available medication, accelerating demand of novel therapies and increasing number of pelvic related cancer acts as a driver for the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Pelvic Cancer Drug Market ​​​​​​​

Pelvic Cancer Drug Market ​​​​​​​: By Origin Type

Kidney Cancer

Uterus Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Pelvic Cancer Drug Market ​​​: By Therapy Type

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Targeted Therapy

Pelvic Cancer Drug Market : By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

Pelvic Cancer Drug Market : By Mechanism of Action Type

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Inhibitor

DNA Synthesis Inhibitor

Topoisomerase Inhibitor

Programmed Death Receptor-1 (PD-1)-Blocking Antibody

Nucleoside Metabolic Inhibitor

Pelvic Cancer Drug Market : By Route of administration

Oral

Injectable

Pelvic Cancer Drug Market: By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Pelvic Cancer Drug Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Merck & Co., Inc received accelerated approval from the FDA for Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer in patient who has received chemotherapy. This approval helps the company in expanding its immuno-oncology portfolio and turning it into a potential blockbuster commercial milestone for Merck & Co., Inc.

In July 2016, Advaxis, Inc received Fast Track designation from the FDA for Axalimogene filolisbac for adjuvant treatment of cervical cancer. The FDA Fast Track designation enables to accelerate the development process which will further help the patients suffering from cervical cancer to have access for the treatment

Pelvic Cancer Drug Market ​​​​​Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of pelvic cancer due to lifestyle changes

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Increase in the rate of research and development initiatives is driving pelvic cancer therapeutics market

Ongoing clinical trials is being carried out by many pharmaceuticals companies which acts as a driver for the market growth

Pelvic Cancer Drug Market ​​​​​Restraints

High cost involved in the treatment

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Inadequate knowledge about pelvic cancer in some developing countries

Competitive Analysis: Global Pelvic Cancer Drug Market

Global pelvic cancer drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pelvic cancer market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

