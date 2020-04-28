Orchitis Treatment Market Outlook 2020. Leading Players are Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Orchitis Treatment Market report plays vital part in the development of a business and provides information in an organized way to collect & document information about key industry player or market customers. In this Orchitis Treatment Market report, the market data about industries that cover figures and facts has been collected, evaluated, and presented. These insights are presented in well format so that it can work as a support tool in various business activities, improve profits & develop qualitative work. Companies can seek market report before they begin production, when launching a new product or diversify businesses.

According to Healthengine the occurrence of epididymitis and orchitis conditions in isolation is rare, they normally occur together. It is estimated that in the U.S there are 600,000 cases of this condition occur each year, most commonly occur in between the age group of 19 to 35.

The key market players in the global orchitis treatment market are Pfizer Inc, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Abbott, AbbVie Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc, Gilead Sciences, Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, bioMérieux, Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Promega Corporation, Achaogen, Inc, Clarus Therapeutics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc among others.

Market Definition: Global Orchitis Treatment Market

Orchitis is a bacterial or viral infection which causes inflammation in the testicles of males. Orchitis may affect both the testicles but symptoms usually appear in just one testicle. Mumps virus infection accounts for the most of the cases of orchitis, but orchitis caused by bacterial infection, most commonly develops from the epididymitis progression, epididymitis is an infection of the epididymis tube that carries semen out of the testes. Sign and symptoms of orchitis include pain in the testicles, painful urination, painful ejaculation, swollen scrotum abnormal discharge among others.

Segmentation: Global Orchitis Treatment Market

Orchitis Treatment Market : By Types

Bacterial Orchitis

Viral Orchitis

Orchitis Treatment Market : By Mechanism of Action

Antibiotics

Analgesics

NSAIDs

Others

Orchitis Treatment Market : By Drugs

Doxycycline

Ciprofloxacin

Naproxen

Acetaminophen

Others

Orchitis Treatment Market : By Diagnosis

STI Screening

Urine Test

Ultrasound

Orchitis Treatment Market : By Treatment

Medication

Home Remedies

Orchitis Treatment Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

Orchitis Treatment Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Orchitis Treatment Market : By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Orchitis Treatment Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market

In March 2019, Clarus Therapeutics received the U.S FDA approval for testosterone undecanoate, an oral capsule to treat men with certain forms of hypogonadism due to Klinefelter syndrome or mumps virus infection. This drug provided an important addition to current treatment options available for men with hypogonadism, who are till now been treated with testosterone products that are applied to the skin or injected

In May 2018, Achaogen, Inc sponsored FDA advisory committee to discuss on new drug application (NDA) for plazomicin sulfate, the company proposed indications for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infection and blood stream infections in adult. The committee discussed whether the data are adequate to support the safety and efficacy of plazomicin sulfate for complicated urinary tract infections including orchitis and bloodstream infections

Orchitis Treatment Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted infections is driving the market growth

Prevalence of unprotected sex can also enhance the growth of this market

Changing lifestyle and having multiple sexual partners acts as a market driver

Increasing research and development by the major companies for the treatment of sexually transmitted infections is also accelerating the market growth

Orchitis Treatment Market Restraints

Lack of awareness amongst people about sexual infections is hampering the market growth

Low rate of screening for orchitis due to social stigma also acts as a market restraint

Competitive Analysis: Orchitis Treatment Market

Global orchitis treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of orchitis treatment drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

