Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder Drug Market Outlook 2020. Leading Players are ALEXZA, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Eisai Co., Ltd, Purdue Pharma L.P., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder Drug Market report plays vital part in the development of a business and provides information in an organized way to collect & document information about key industry player or market customers. In this Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder Drug Market report, the market data about industries that cover figures and facts has been collected, evaluated, and presented. These insights are presented in well format so that it can work as a support tool in various business activities, improve profits & develop qualitative work. Companies can seek market report before they begin production, when launching a new product or diversify businesses.

Global non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder drug market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rise in number of circadian rhythm sleep disorder cases worldwide and increase demand of disease specific treatment are the key factors for market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder drug market are Clinigen Group plc, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc, Jamieson Laboratories Ltd., NOW Foods, Nature’s Bounty, ALEXZA, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Eisai Co., Ltd, Purdue Pharma L.P., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Zydus Cadila, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and others.

Market Definition: Global Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder Drug Market

Non-24 hour sleep-wake disorder is a condition of circadian rhythm sleep disorder caused by abnormalities in the suprachiasmatic nucleus which governs the body’s master clock occurs when internal clock is not synched with light and dark cycles of the day and night. It is more prevalent in blind individuals however, it also occurs in sighted people with most common in those who have history of delayed circadian patterns. Non-24 hour sleep-wake disorder may lead to waking later and later in the morning, excessive day time sleepiness, trouble falling asleep and tiredness.

According to the statistics published in the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, it was estimated, around 70 million patients suffering from chronic sleep disorders in the United States. Lack of sleep is associated with many complications including mental illness, poor quality of life, lost work productivity and others. The growing cases of sleep disorders worldwide and adoption of unhealthy life style are the key factors for market growth.

Segmentation: Global Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder Drug Market

Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder Drug Market : By Indication

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder

Hypernychthemeral Syndrome

Shift Work Disorder

Jet Lag

Others

Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder Drug Market : By Treatment Type

Therapeutic Devices

Drugs

Others

Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder Drug Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder Drug Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Specialty Clinics

Wellness Centers & Spa

Others

Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder Drug Market : By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Others

Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder Drug Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder Drug Market Drivers

Prevalence of sleep disorders cases and vulnerable blind population act as drivers to the market growth

Change in shifts of working associated with night shifts may contribute to positioning the non-24 hour sleep-wake disorder therapeutics market

Advance strategies by government and may research institute to reduce the impact of sleep deprivation on the people’s health is boosting the market growth

Emergence of drugs used in the treatment of complications associated with non-24 hour sleep-wake disorder is propelling the market growth

Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder Drug Market Restraints

Preference of non-pharmacological therapies over pharmacological therapies are hindering the market growth

Introduction of alternatives therapy to beat the non-24 hour sleep-wake disorder is restraining the market growth

Limited efficacy rate of available intervention is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Zydus Cadila launched Ramelteon Tablets, a generic version of Rozerem for the treatment of insomnia associated with chronic sleeping disorders. This drug is worked by regulating sleep-wake cycle mechanism in the body. The launch of ramelteon tablets will significantly help patients who have troubling in sleeping throughout the India.

In December 2018, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc received the FDA’s acceptance for supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Hetlioz (tasimelteon), melatonin receptor agonist for the treatment of jet lag disorders. It has been already approved for Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder. If approved, it will be beneficial for those whose sleep pattern interrupted by a jet lag.

Opportunities in the Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder Drug Market Report :

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder Drug Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

