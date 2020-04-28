NGS-Based RNA-Seq Market is Thriving Worldwide with Smart Key Players Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘NGS- Based RNA- Seq Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Services, Technology, Application and End User, the global NGS- based RNA- seq market was valued at US$ 1,240.87 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 7,984.90 Mn by 2027. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.3% from 2018- 2027.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global NGS- based RNA- seq market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global NGS- based RNA- seq market, based on the product & services is segmented into sample preparation, sequencing services, sequencing platform & consumables and data analysis, storage & management. The sample preparation segment is further bifurcated into method and workflow step segments. In 2017, sequencing platform & consumables segment held the largest share, by product& services. Additionally, the data analysis segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Global NGS- based RNA- seq market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the factors such as, reduced cost of genome sequencing, advancements in sequencing technology and next generation sequencing for cancer. However, the risks related to genetic data and high cost of NGS instruments is act as a restraint for this market. On the other hand, barcode scanning for long reads sequences likely to add novel opportunities for NGS- based RNA- seq market, in the coming years.

The major players operating in the NGS- based RNA- seq market include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Qaigen, F. Hoffmann- La Roche AG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Perkinelmer, Inc. and Eurofins Scientific among others.

In recent years the advancements in the next generation sequencing such as paired-end (PE) sequencing has led to produce twice the number of the reads for the same time during the library preparation. The technique involves sequencing at both the ends of DNA fragments in library and aligning the forward and reverse reads as read pairs. The techniques has also enabled sequences aligned more accurate read alignment and the ability to detect indels, which is not possible with single read data. The most recent and liked technique by the researchers is paired-end approach.

In addition, the advancement in the field of molecular biology has equally enhanced the sequencing procedures. Many industry players have come up with innovative NGS technology in last few years. For instance, Pacific Biosciences with Sequel, and Oxford Nanopore with PromethION. Additionally, three advances NSG systems that dominate the market includes Roche GS FLX (454), Illumina HiSeq 2000 (Solexa) and AB SOLiD (Agencourt).

The report segments the global NGS- based RNA- seq market as follows:

Global NGS- Based RNA- Seq Market – By Technology

Sequencing By Synthesis

Nanopore Sequencing

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing

Global NGS- Based RNA- Seq Market – By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Precision Medicine

Others

Global NGS-Based RNA-Seq Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

