Machine Vision Lighting Market to Surge at in Terms of Revenue Over 2020 – 2027

Latest market study on “Machine vision lighting Market to 2025 by Lighting Type (LEDs, Fiber Optic Lights (Halogen), Florescent Lighting, and Xenon); Spectrum of Light (Visible spectrum, UV Spectrum, and IR spectrum); and Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Logistics) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the machine vision lighting Market is estimated to reach US$ 1961.6 Mn by 2025 from US$ US$ 1089.4 Mn in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The major companies operating in the market include Advanced Illumination Inc., EFFILUX, Moritex Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Omron Microscan System, Inc., Cognex Corporation, ProPhotonix Limited, Smart Vision Lights, Spectrum Illumination, and TPL Vision among others.

Operations in the automobiles industry is increasingly growing complex and thus brings potentials for errors. Manufacturers have very small margin for errors in the current highly competitive scenario and thus need very accurate systems to support their operations. Achieving high quality during production with minimal errors and satiate ever increasing demands of the customers, manufacturers and suppliers are in immense need of a highly effective approach to prevent the defects that can occur at various stages of production. Machine Vision Systems enable to fulfill those demands for the manufacturers effectively and in an efficient manner.

The global machine vision lighting market for the application is broken down into automotive, consumer electronics, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and logistics, and others. All stages and steps in the production of an automotive vehicle is effectively and efficiently inspected by machine vision system. The intricate steps that require extreme superiority of skills while inspecting include suspension and dashboard gauging, tires and interior fittings. These activities are simplified by the use of proper lighting in the machine vision systems. Also, automotive vision systems allow color checks, dimension checks and the presence and absence of foreign bodies or mal- formed parts. Because of the greater advantage and functionality provided by these systems, the sector has witness widespread implementations of machine vision solutions.

Further, machine vision lighting market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand in industries such as automation, robotics and non- manufacturing which include intelligent transport system, logistics and medical, exhibiting substantial market growth. Automotive, electronics and processing industries are the largest end- users of these systems however, the growth of machine vision systems in non- industrial niche applications such as logistics, intelligent traffic systems, IP video surveillance, and others is also rising owing to ongoing improvements in the technology resulting in decreasing the costs of these systems.

