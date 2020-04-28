LED Lighting Market Size, Forecasts, Emerging Trends, Research Report 2026| Philips Lighting, Osram, GE Lighting, Eaton Cooper

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global LED Lighting market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global LED Lighting market. The authors of the report have segmented the global LED Lighting market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global LED Lighting market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global LED Lighting market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Our PESTLE, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analyses give a thorough presentation of the global LED Lighting market from different perspectives and angles. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global LED Lighting market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global LED Lighting market. All findings and data on the global LED Lighting market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global LED Lighting market available in different regions and countries.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global LED Lighting Market Research Report: Philips Lighting, Osram, GE Lighting, Eaton Cooper, Cree, Acuity Brands, Hubbell, Lighting Science, Feit Electric, Soraa, Samsung LED

Global LED Lighting Market Type Segments: Spot Light, Led Luminaires, Street light, Bulbs, FL tube

Global LED Lighting Market Application Segments: Commercial/Industrial, Replacement Lamps, Architectural, Retail display, Others

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global LED Lighting market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global LED Lighting market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global LED Lighting market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global LED Lighting market.

Questions answered by the report

Which are the dominant players of the global LED Lighting market?

What will be the size of the global LED Lighting market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global LED Lighting market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global LED Lighting market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global LED Lighting market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 LED Lighting Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top LED Lighting Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global LED Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Spot Light

1.4.3 Led Luminaires

1.4.4 Street light

1.4.5 Bulbs

1.4.6 FL tube

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global LED Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial/Industrial

1.5.3 Replacement Lamps

1.5.4 Architectural

1.5.5 Retail display

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): LED Lighting Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the LED Lighting Industry

1.6.1.1 LED Lighting Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and LED Lighting Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for LED Lighting Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global LED Lighting Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global LED Lighting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global LED Lighting Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global LED Lighting Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global LED Lighting Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global LED Lighting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global LED Lighting Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for LED Lighting Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key LED Lighting Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top LED Lighting Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top LED Lighting Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top LED Lighting Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top LED Lighting Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top LED Lighting Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top LED Lighting Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top LED Lighting Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by LED Lighting Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global LED Lighting Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 LED Lighting Production by Regions

4.1 Global LED Lighting Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top LED Lighting Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top LED Lighting Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America LED Lighting Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America LED Lighting Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America LED Lighting Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe LED Lighting Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe LED Lighting Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe LED Lighting Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China LED Lighting Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China LED Lighting Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China LED Lighting Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan LED Lighting Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan LED Lighting Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan LED Lighting Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 LED Lighting Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top LED Lighting Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top LED Lighting Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top LED Lighting Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America LED Lighting Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America LED Lighting Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe LED Lighting Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe LED Lighting Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific LED Lighting Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific LED Lighting Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America LED Lighting Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America LED Lighting Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global LED Lighting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global LED Lighting Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global LED Lighting Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 LED Lighting Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global LED Lighting Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global LED Lighting Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global LED Lighting Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global LED Lighting Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global LED Lighting Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global LED Lighting Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global LED Lighting Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Philips Lighting

8.1.1 Philips Lighting Corporation Information

8.1.2 Philips Lighting Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Philips Lighting Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Philips Lighting Product Description

8.1.5 Philips Lighting Recent Development

8.2 Osram

8.2.1 Osram Corporation Information

8.2.2 Osram Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Osram Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Osram Product Description

8.2.5 Osram Recent Development

8.3 GE Lighting

8.3.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information

8.3.2 GE Lighting Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 GE Lighting Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 GE Lighting Product Description

8.3.5 GE Lighting Recent Development

8.4 Eaton Cooper

8.4.1 Eaton Cooper Corporation Information

8.4.2 Eaton Cooper Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Eaton Cooper Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Eaton Cooper Product Description

8.4.5 Eaton Cooper Recent Development

8.5 Cree

8.5.1 Cree Corporation Information

8.5.2 Cree Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Cree Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Cree Product Description

8.5.5 Cree Recent Development

8.6 Acuity Brands

8.6.1 Acuity Brands Corporation Information

8.6.2 Acuity Brands Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Acuity Brands Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Acuity Brands Product Description

8.6.5 Acuity Brands Recent Development

8.7 Hubbell

8.7.1 Hubbell Corporation Information

8.7.2 Hubbell Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Hubbell Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Hubbell Product Description

8.7.5 Hubbell Recent Development

8.8 Lighting Science

8.8.1 Lighting Science Corporation Information

8.8.2 Lighting Science Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Lighting Science Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Lighting Science Product Description

8.8.5 Lighting Science Recent Development

8.9 Feit Electric

8.9.1 Feit Electric Corporation Information

8.9.2 Feit Electric Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Feit Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Feit Electric Product Description

8.9.5 Feit Electric Recent Development

8.10 Soraa

8.10.1 Soraa Corporation Information

8.10.2 Soraa Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Soraa Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Soraa Product Description

8.10.5 Soraa Recent Development

8.11 Samsung LED

8.11.1 Samsung LED Corporation Information

8.11.2 Samsung LED Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Samsung LED Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Samsung LED Product Description

8.11.5 Samsung LED Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top LED Lighting Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top LED Lighting Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key LED Lighting Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 LED Lighting Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global LED Lighting Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America LED Lighting Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe LED Lighting Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific LED Lighting Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America LED Lighting Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 LED Lighting Sales Channels

11.2.2 LED Lighting Distributors

11.3 LED Lighting Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global LED Lighting Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

