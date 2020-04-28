Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Market | Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Key companies operating in the global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land market include _Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Schlumberger Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Weatherford International Ltd., Dril-Quip (TIW)

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Downhole Drilling Tools for Land manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Downhole Drilling Tools for Land industry.

Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Market Segment By Type:

Control Tools, Packer Class, Workover Tools, Others

Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Market Segment By Applications:

Oil Field, Gas Field

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Control Tools

1.4.3 Packer Class

1.4.4 Workover Tools

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil Field

1.5.3 Gas Field

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Industry

1.6.1.1 Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Production by Regions

4.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Baker Hughes

8.1.1 Baker Hughes Corporation Information

8.1.2 Baker Hughes Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Baker Hughes Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Baker Hughes Product Description

8.1.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development

8.2 Halliburton

8.2.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

8.2.2 Halliburton Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Halliburton Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Halliburton Product Description

8.2.5 Halliburton Recent Development

8.3 Schlumberger Ltd.

8.3.1 Schlumberger Ltd. Corporation Information

8.3.2 Schlumberger Ltd. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Schlumberger Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Schlumberger Ltd. Product Description

8.3.5 Schlumberger Ltd. Recent Development

8.4 National Oilwell Varco Inc.

8.4.1 National Oilwell Varco Inc. Corporation Information

8.4.2 National Oilwell Varco Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 National Oilwell Varco Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 National Oilwell Varco Inc. Product Description

8.4.5 National Oilwell Varco Inc. Recent Development

8.5 Weatherford International Ltd.

8.5.1 Weatherford International Ltd. Corporation Information

8.5.2 Weatherford International Ltd. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Weatherford International Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Weatherford International Ltd. Product Description

8.5.5 Weatherford International Ltd. Recent Development

8.6 Dril-Quip (TIW)

8.6.1 Dril-Quip (TIW) Corporation Information

8.6.2 Dril-Quip (TIW) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Dril-Quip (TIW) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Dril-Quip (TIW) Product Description

8.6.5 Dril-Quip (TIW) Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Sales Channels

11.2.2 Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Distributors

11.3 Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Downhole Drilling Tools for Land Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

