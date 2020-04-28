Huge Prosperity Expected in Indian Metal Bonding Adhesives Market during 2020–2030

The rapid growth in the country’s automotive sector is another factor fueling the rise of the metal bonding adhesives market in India. In the manufacturing process of automobiles, metal bonding adhesives are observing a substantial increase in their usage. These adhesives, on account of their ability to disperse stress more evenly, are increasingly being preferred over conventional fasteners, for binding together the different body panels used in trucks, buses, cars, and other vehicles.

As a result of the rising consumption of metal bonding adhesives in various industrial applications, such as cooling water pumps, ultra centrifuge rotors, reaction injection molding machines, base plates, and industrial pumps, the Indian metal bonding adhesives market is set to reach $343.6 million in revenue by 2030. The market was valued at $198.9 million in 2019, from where it is expected to experience a consider able surge during the forecast period (2020–2030), at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Depending on application, the metal bonding adhesives market of India is categorized into industrial machinery, consumer appliances, industrial maintenance, automotive, construction, and others. Amongst these, the automotive category had the largest share in the market, in terms of both revenue and volume, in 2019, and it is expected to record the largest market share during the forecast period as well. This is attributed to the boomingdemand for various automotive components, as a result of the huge growth inthe automotive and transportation industry, which is raising the need for metal bonding adhesives.

The biggest trend being witnessed in the Indian metal bonding adhesives market is the dramatic shift of consumers from conventional fasteners to metal bonding adhesives, as a result of their various advantages, such as lowweight, eco-friendly nature, low cost, and the ability to provide an aesthetically pleasing final product. Due to their ease of handling and the ability to distribute stress evenly, metal bonding adhesives are finding preference over the traditional rivets and mechanical fasteners, especially among aircraft and automobile manufacturers.

The Indian metal bonding adhesives market is consolidated in nature and consists of several well-established players, such as Huntsman Corporation, Pidilite Industries Limited, The 3M Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Arkema Group, Sika AG, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. Amongst these, Pidilite Industries Limited had the largest market share in 2019. The company attained this lead by catering tovarious manufacturing and assembly units, such as those involved in industrial machinery, automotive, and aerospace manufacturing, with its Fevicoland Fevititesubsidiaries.