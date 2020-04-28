How COVID-19 is impacting Pad-Mounted Transformer Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2030

Pad-mounted transformers are mounted on the ground to service underground distribution networks. These transformers typically serve urban and rural residential, commercial and industrial loads. They offer the maximum amount of tamper resistance in the lowest profile design. Development in the sector to improve the energy efficiency and digitization in transformer to further boost the power capacity with low carbon emission target are the key trend observed in the market.

Transformers are available in two insulation type include dry- and liquid- insulation transformer. Of these, liquid insulation transformer is generally preferred by the commercial, industrial, and utility asset owner because of several advantages such as liquid-filled transformer is normally more efficient than dry-types, and they usually have a longer life expectancy. Also, liquidis a more efficient cooling medium in reducing hot spot temperatures in the coils. In addition, liquid-filled units have a better overload capability.

Pad-mounted transformer are available in various power rating but we have segmented it into <1 MVA and >1MVA because in residential and commercial application power requirement is usually lower than 1 MVA whereas devices and equipment used in the industrial application required high power to operate. Since the <1 MVA use in both residential and commercial application which is also increasing rapidly due to increase in population therefore power requirement <1MVA pad-mounted transformers hold the significant share in the market.

The rising investment in the development and upgradation of transmission and distribution network across the world and countries like japan which uses old infrastructure is in the phase of upgradation are some of the factor which can drive the market. However, high installation & maintenance cost is one of the factors which may provide hindrance to the global pad-mounted transformer market.

Pad-Mounted Transformer Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major companies operating in the global pad-mounted transformer market are ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Olsun Electrics Corporation, Hitachi Soe Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd., Rockwill T&D Group Co. Ltd., and Electric Research and Manufacturing Cooperative Inc.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size for various countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

Pad-Mounted Transformer Market Size Breakdown by Segment

Based on Insulation Type

Dry Insulation

Liquid Insulation

Based on Phase

Single-Phase

Three-Phase

Based on Power Rating

<1MVA

>1MVA

Based on Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Geographical Analysis