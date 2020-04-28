How COVID-19 Impacting On Online Travel Payment Market Globally? Top Key Players: Airbnb, Booking Holdings, Cleartrip  

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Online Travel Payment Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Online Travel Payment Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Online Travel Payment. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Airbnb Inc. (United States), Alibaba Group Holdings (China), Booking Holdings Inc. (United States), Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd. (India), easyJet PLC (United Kingdom), Mastercard Inc. (United States), PayPal Inc. (United States), Tencent Holdings (China), Visa Inc. (United States) and Airplus (Germany)

Online payment methods for travel include credit cards, debit cards and other digital payment options. However, the digital payment options such as wallets and local payment schemes are becoming popular among the people. Various travel service provider offers digital payment options along with credit and debit cards. These payment options are quick and hassle free which helps the individual to in bookings. These benefits are increasing the usage of online travel payments.

Market Drivers

Benefits Such as Hassle Free and Quick Travel Bookings are Fueling the Market

Increasing Number of Payment Methods in Digital Travel

Market Trend

Introduction of New and Advanced Version of Mobile Apps which Offers Deals and Hassle Free Bookings

Increasing Preference of Online Travel Booking Through Mobile

Restraints

Lockdown imposed in various countries due to COVID 19 pandemic has shut down the travel industry which is affecting the online travel payment industry

Opportunities

Increasing Popularity of Digital Payment in Developing Economies

Increasing Disposable Income is Boosting the Market

Penetration of Internet Facilities

Challenges

Risk of Data Breach May Hamper the Market of Online Travel Payment

The Global Online Travel Payment Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Travel service type (Travel accommodation, Vacation packages), Mode of Payments (Debit/Credit cards, E wallets, Internet banking, Digital payment apps, Others), Booking platforms (Desktop, Mobile)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Online Travel Payment Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Online Travel Payment market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Online Travel Payment Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Online Travel Payment

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Online Travel Payment Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Online Travel Payment market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Online Travel Payment Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Online Travel Payment Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



