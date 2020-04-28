How Coronavirus Will Impact The Leading Companies Competing in the Farm Management Software Market: Industry Forecast, 2024

The coronavirus or COVID-19 (formerly 2019-nCoV) broke out in December 2019, which has been imposed as a medical emergency worldwide. More than 183 countries and territories have reported cases of coronavirus to date. This is the latest report, covering the current coronavirus impact on the market .

According to a new report published by FAST.MR, titled, “Farm Management Software Market” witnessed a market value of USD XXX billion in 2018 and is considered to surpass USD 4.0 billion by 2024, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% between 2019 and 2024. The farm management software market is analysed based on regions, by deployment type, and by agriculture type. The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The research report also includes detailed competitive analysis of dominant market players in farm management software market, such as Agrivi, Cropio, Cropin Technology Solution, Croptracker, AgSquared LLC, Trimble Inc., AgriSight, Inc., Conservis, Farmbrite, FarmLogic and others.

Market Summary:

The farm management software market is segmented in different categories including by deployment type, and by agriculture type. The market is segmented by deployment type into local/web-based, cloud-based, software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS). Among this segment, the local/web-based software segment is expected to capture significant shares of the market in 2018. Global local/web-based software segment was totalled at USD XXX.X billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XXX.X billion in 2024 at a CAGR of XX.X% from 2019 to 2024. Moreover, based on the agriculture type segment, the farm management software market is further sub-segmented into precision farming, livestock monitoring, smart greenhouse, fish farming and others. Among which precision farming segment is about to register a remarkable growth rate in upcoming years.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is the leader in farm management software market. The North America region has acquired significant market shares and is poised to continue its dominance in the coming years. The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report. Some of the key players operating in the market include Agrivi, Cropio, Cropin Technology Solution, Croptracker, AgSquared LLC, Trimble Inc., AgriSight, Inc., Conservis, Farmbrite, FarmLogic and others prominent players.

Research Scope and Deliverables:

– Research Methodology & Executive Summary

– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities

– Market Size and Forecast Projections

– Competitive Analysis

– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

– Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyses the farm management software market by the following segments:

– Deployment Type

– Agriculture Type

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers separate analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.

