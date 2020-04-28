HOUSEHOLD ROBOTS MARKET POTENTIAL GROWTH, SHARE, DEMAND AND ANALYSIS OF KEY PLAYERS – RESEARCH FORECASTS TO 2027

Household robots are designed to perform household chores alongside with other services related to education, entertainment, and therapy. The market for household robots is continuously gaining momentum majorly due to rising technological advancements and increasing adoption by consumers for household applications such as pool cleaning, lawn mowing, and others. Artificial intelligence integration in household robotics to facilitate machine operations through smart h and held devices is further propelling the household robots market growth. The household robots market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of modern technologies coupled with support from governments across the globe. Moreover, increasing adoption of robots for household chores and entertainment purposes is further expected to boost the growth of household robots market. However, data protection regulations in some countries may hinder the growth of the household robots market. On the other h and , the household robots market is likely to witness growth opportunities with a focus on improving endurance capability and elderly assistance applicability.

The “Global Household Robots Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of household robots market with detailed market segmentation by offering, type, application, and geography. The global household robots market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading household robots market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The global household robots market is segmented on the basis of offering, type, and application. The market on the basis of the offering is classified into products and services. Based on type, the market is segmented as domestic, entertainment & leisure. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as vacuuming, lawn mowing, companionship, elderly and h and icap assistance, robot toys and hobby systems, and others.

Some of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. Alfred Kärcher SE and Co. KG

2. Blue Frog Robotics

3. Deere and Company

4. Dyson Ltd

5. Ecovacs Robotics

6. iRobot Corporation

7. LG Electronics

8. Neato Robotics, Inc. (Vorwerk)

9. Samsung Electronics

10. The Lego Group (KIRKBI A/S)

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global household robots market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The household robots market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting household robots market from both dem and and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the household robots market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the household robots market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from household robots market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising dem and for household robots in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the household robots market.

