HEREDITARY CANCER TESTING MARKET 2020 LATEST TRENDS AND HUGE GROWTH BY LEADING PLAYERS – HOLOGIC INC., KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED, MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

The global hereditary cancer testing market is US$ 3,967.74 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 9,840.52 Mn by 2027.

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Hereditary Cancer Testing market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Cancer Genetics Inc., Invitae Corporation, Myogenes, Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Pathway Genomics Corporation, CENTOGENE AG, etc.

Cancer is a genetic disorder caused due to definite variations in genes that govern cell functioning, particularly affecting their growth and replication. Hereditary genetic mutations are the cause of ~5–10% of all cancers. The researchers have related mutations in particular genes with more than 50 hereditary cancer syndromes affecting individuals in developing certain cancers. According to the World Health Organization, cancer caused ~9.6 million deaths worldwide in 2018. Further, as per the prediction of the National Cancer Institute, in 2018, ~1,735,350 new cancer cases would be diagnosed in the US. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer in the world is a huge concern. As per the World Health Organization, ~2.09 million cases of breast cancer were reported globally in 2018. However, according to breastcancer.org, in 2018, over 3.1 million women in the US were reported with a history of breast cancer. Furthermore, ~5–10% of breast cancers are related to the mutated genes inherited from parents. The variations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes are prevalent. Women with a BRCA1 mutation have ~72% lifetime risk of developing breast cancer, while those with the BRCA2 mutation have ~69% risk of the same. Hence, with the rising occurrence of cancer, need for their early detection is also rising around the world. Hence, the increasing prevalence of cancer drives the steady growth of the hereditary cancer testing market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Hereditary Cancer Testing market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Hereditary Cancer Testing market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Hereditary Cancer Testing industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

BY DIAGNOSIS TYPE

Biopsy Blood Sample Cheek Swab Sample

Imaging

BY TECHNOLOGY

Sequencing

PCR

Microarray

BY END USER

Diagnostic Centers

Hospital

Clinics

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South and Central America

Scope of the Report

The research on the Hereditary Cancer Testing market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Hereditary Cancer Testing market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

