Health and Fitness club Market 2020, COVID 19 Breakdown Impact, Industry, Global Trends, Size, Applications, Share, Sale, Growth Insight, New Development and Forecast To 2026
Global Health and Fitness club Market is valued approximately at USD 87.64 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.7% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Health and Fitness club provide people, access to controlled environmental condition space and services focused on health and fitness in exchange of a fee. Presently, various attractive membership fees offered by fitness and health clubs, increasing spending on advertisement and marketing, are helping the fitness and health clubs to attract mass segment. Rising awareness among people to avail healthy lifestyle and increasing number of lifestyle-oriented diseases are some major forces, contributing towards the growth of the health and fitness club market globally. Changing lifestyle and eating habits have led to the significant rise in the lifestyle-oriented diseases such as obesity, heart disease and diabetes. This is increasing the value and necessity of being fit and healthy. People are realizing about the importance of exercise and physical activity in order to prevent such diseases occurring due to unhealthy lifestyle. According to Obesity Statistics (2018), significant rise in adult obesity is observed from 23.6% in 2006 to 26.2% in 2016. This is significantly driving the importance of health and fitness clubs, thereby contributing towards market growth. Apart from this, modernization, rising disposable income in developing countries, rising number of fitness clubs and gyms is expected to create positive impact on the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Major market player included in this report are:
24 Hour Fitness
Gold’s Gym International, Inc
Equinox
Life Time, Inc. Planet Fitness
McFIT GmbHVirgin Active
CrossFit Inc
Fitness First
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Service Type:
Membership fees
Total admission fees
Personal Training and instruction services
By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World
