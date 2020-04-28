According to the Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatments Market report, the global market is expected to witness a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. The Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this Report and technologies by various application segments. The Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatments market Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments. The report provides key statistics on the market status of Global and Regional Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatments manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Global Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatments Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing healthcare expenditure and growing medical tourism will are the factor for the growth of this market.

Global Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatments Market By Technology (Balloon Kyphoplasty, Vertebroplasty), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global minimally invasive vertebral compression fracture treatments market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of minimally invasive vertebral compression fracture treatments market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global minimally invasive vertebral compression fracture treatments market are Alphatec Spine, Inc., Merit Medical Systems., Globus Medical Inc., Stryker, Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, joimax GmbH, Joline GmbH & Co. KG, Cigna, Lindare Medical Ltd, PanMed Us, ZAVATION, Changzhou JIUHONG Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.., MJ Group, Zimmer Biomet, Cook, CareFusion, Vexim SA, Benvenue Medical., and others.

Market Definition:

Vertebral compression fracture occurs when the vertebral body of the spine disintegrates. This can cause deformity, loss of height and severe pain. Osteoporosis, trauma, pathologic fracture, and other are some of the common reasons for VCF. This disease can be treated by surgical and non- surgical procedures. Minimally invasive vertebral mainly consist of two technologies balloon kyphoplasty, and vertebroplasty in which an injection is injected in the fractured vertebra. This disease is very common among the people with low bone mass.

Market Drivers

Rising aging population will drive the market growth

Growing incidences of osteoporosis and arthritis is also accelerating the market growth

Increasing adoption of kyphoplasty procedure will also enhance the growth of this market

Less recovery time is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of the VCF surgeries will restrain the market growth

Strict regulatory approval procedure will also hamper the market growth

Complexity associated with post-surgical complications will also hinder the growth of this market

Unfavorable reimbursement policies will also restrict the market growth

Segmentation:

By Technology

Balloon Kyphoplasty

Global Vertebroplasty

By Geography

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Stryker announced that they have received FDA approval for their SpineJack Implantable Fracture Reduction System which is specially designed to reduce the painful osteoporotic vertebral compression fractures. This is available in three different sizes as per the different vertebral body sizes

In April 2016, Stryker announced that they have acquired Becton Dickinson’s CareFusion portfolio of vertebral compression fracture products so that they can strengthen them in the neurotechnology market. This acquisition will help the company to acquire CareFusion AVAmax products like and AVAtex radiopaque bone cement AVAflex vertebral balloon system which will help them to provide better services to their customers

Segmentation: Global Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatments Market

The current trend pertaining to the demand supply and sales together with the recent developments have been given here to provide an exhaustive picture of this market. It also allows voluntarily accessible affordable reports of the research that is the end result of the personalized research carried by the internal team of professionals.

To comprehend Global Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatments market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatments market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

