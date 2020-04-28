Global Data Science Platform Market Likely To Experience A Tremendous Growth In Near Future 2023 key players like Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc

Data science platform is a framework that governs the lifecycle of any data science project, which employs techniques and theories drawn from various fields such as mathematics, statistics, information science, etc. It contains all the tools required to execute a lifecycle that spans different phases such as data ideation, model development, and model deployment. It helps data scientists enhance their analysis by helping them track, share, reproduce, run, and deploy analytical models faster.

The advancement of big data technology and a realization of the importance of collecting and using data for decision making are anticipated to drive the data science platform market growth during the forecast period. However, high investment costs, data privacy & security, and reliability issues observed by the employees are projected to hamper the data science platform market growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE, RapidMiner, Inc., Dataiku SAS, Alteryx, Inc, Fair Issac Corporation, MathWorks, Inc, and Teradata, Inc.

The data science platform market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. Based on type, it is categorized into solutions and services. Based on end users, the market is classified into banking and financial services, insurance (BFSI); telecommunication; healthcare; transportation & logistics; manufacturing, and others (retail, education, government, energy, & utilities). The data science platform market is analyzed based on four regions-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

