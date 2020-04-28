Global Architectural Services Market 2020 Growth, Innovations, Demand, Size, Revenue, Emerging Trends, Players, Type, Applications, New Development and Forecast 2026
Global Architectural Services Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Architectural service market comprises of companies handling planning, designing and supervising construction related to a wide range of industries. Clients of the architectural service market include businesses and governments, and sometimes private households. Major technological innovations in the market such as use of advanced planning and designing software have contributed towards the growth of the market. The growth of the market is primarily driven by rising demand for configuration administrations and expanding investments in constructions. For Instance: As per the National Bureau of Statistics in 2017, the value-added output of the construction sector in China reached to $118.63 billion compared with only about $2.02 billion in 1978. Similarly, according to the Forecon Organization in 2018, the EUROCONSTRUCT reveals that European construction will grow around 2.7% and occurs in all main sectors including non-residential, residential and civil engineering. Such growth witnessed in construction sector is expected to increase the adoption & utility of architectural services as it offers wide variety of services including architectural programming, feasibility studies, and project management. However, highly fragmented market is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Major market player included in this report are:
AECOM
Aedas
DP Architects Pte Ltd.
Foster + Partners Limited
Gensler
HDR Architecture
HKS, INC.
HOCHTIEF AG
HOK
IBI Group Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Service Type:
Architectural Advisory Services
Construction And Project Management Services
Engineering Services, Interior Design Services
Urban Planning Services
Others
By End-Users:
Education
Government
Healthcare
Hospitality
Industrial
Residential
Retail
Others
By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World
