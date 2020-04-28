FPGA Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2018-2025
Global FPGA Market
By Configuration (Low-End FPGA, Mid-Range FPGA, High-End FPGA), Technology (Antifuse, SRAM, Flash), Node Size (Less than 28 nm, 28-90 nm, More than 90 nm), Vertical, and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025
View Source Of Related Reports:
FPGA Market
Maritime VSAT Market
U.S. Public Safety And Homeland Security Market
Medical Aesthetics Market
Physical Security Market
Video Analytics, ISR And Intelligent Video Surveillance Americas Market
Log Management Market
Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market
Non-GMO Soybean Market
Market Overview:
The Global FPGA Market was valued at USD 5.68 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 11.95 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.62% from 2017 to 2025.
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008815
A field-programmable gate array (FPGA) is an integrated circuit designed to be configured by a customer or a designer after manufacturing. The FPGA configuration is generally specified using a hardware description language and have characteristics such as, lower complexity, higher speed, volume designs and programmable functions. Benefits of FPGA technology includes – cost effective, reliable, long-term maintenance, can be programmed at logic level and anytime, and less manual intervention.
Sample Infographics:
Market Dynamics:
1. Market Drivers
1.1 Growing usage of FPGAs in data centers
1.2 Rising demand for IoT
1.3 Increasing need for wireless communication
1.4 Increasing demand for ADAS
1.5 Reduction in time-to-market
2. Market Restraints
2.1 Poor standards for verification technique
2.2 Availability of alternative ASIC devices
Market Segmentation:
The Global FPGA Market is segmented on the configuration, technology, node size, vertical, and region.
1. Configuration:
1.1 Low-End FPG
1.2 id-Range FPGA
1.3 High-End FPGA
2. By Technology:
2.1 Antifuse
2.2 SRAM
2.3 Flash
3. By Node Size:
3.1 Less than 28 nm
3.2 28-90 nm
3.3 More than 90 nm
4. By Vertical:
4.1 Healthcare
4.2 Industrial
4.3 Data Center and Computing
4.4 Military and Aerospace
4.5 Telecommunications
4.6 Consumer Electronics
4.7 Automotive
4.8 Test, Measurement, and Emulation
5. By Region:
5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)
5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)
5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
5.5 Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The major players in the market are as follows:
1. Microsemi
2. Microchip
3. TSMC
4. United Microelectronics
5. Globalfoundries
6. S2C, Inc.
7. Achronix
8. Quicklogic
9. Lattice Semiconductor
10. Cypress Semiconductor
11. Intel
12. Xilinx
These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008815
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:
Research study on the Global FPGA Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609