Food Certification Market Size, Share, Industry Outlook & Global Forecast to 2026

The research report covers the comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the food certification market include ALS Limited, Asure Quality Ltd., BSI Group India Pvt. Ltd., Bureau Veritas, DNV GL, Dekra SE, Group AS, INDOCERT, Intertek Group PLC, LLC and Others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of food-borne diseases across the globe is primarily driving the market growth. Increasing food exports and imports is again contributing to the market value. Increasing focus on enhancing the diversified product portfolio and brand value are again accelerating the market growth. Along with this, voluntary adoption of certification programs by food manufacturers to gain consumer confidence is further fuelling the demand for food certification. However, the lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries is likely to hinder the market growth. Whereas, the food processing industry making food safety management a mandate, which is expected to provide potential opportunities over the forecast period.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of food certification.

Market Segmentation

The entire food certification market has been sub-categorized into type and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

ISO 22000

BRC

USDA Organic

FSSAI

Halal

Kosher

SQF

IFS

Others

By Application

Meat & Poultry

Fresh Food

Organic Food

Infant Food

Bakery Products

Dairy Products

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for food certification market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

