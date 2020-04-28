Europe Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market 2027 – Latest Innovations & Application Analysis With Top key Players

iThe Europe Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market is growing along with the Automotive industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Fish protein hydrolysate is defined as a blend of degraded proteins which are extracted by the protein hydrolysis of fish material or fish. It is a bioactive compound that is produced by decomposing the minced fish together with enzymes and involves breaking down proteins into smaller peptides and amino acids. Fish protein hydrolysate is generally produced through enzymatic hydrolysis technique. The process of enzymatic hydrolysis requires the use of expensive enzymes such as chymotrypsin, pepsin, alcalase, and trypsin, which increases the cost of production. The manufacture of dried fish protein hydrolysate involves the removal of moisture content is complex and results in substantial energy requirements, which boosts the cost further.

Market Insights

The growing awareness about the benefits of fish protein is anticipated to influence the fish protein hydrolysate market at greater extent. Countries such as the Germany, France, and UK are playing a key role in manufacturing fish protein hydrolysate and holds maximum market share in the manufacturing sector. Increasing disposable income of the consumers is also expected to prevail the market growth over the forecast period, as consumers are seeking for more appropriate protein enriched products, thereby shifting manufacturers portfolio and ingredient choices.

EUROPE FISH PROTEIN HYDROLYSATE MARKET SEGMENTATION



Europe Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market – By Technology

Acid Hydrolysis

Autolytic Hydrolysis

Enzymatic Hydrolysis



Europe Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market – By Form

Powder

Liquid

Europe Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market – By Source

Tuna

Sardine

Atlantic Salmon

Crustacean

Others

Europe Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market – By Application

Animal Feed

Pet Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Company Profiles

Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland Limited

Copalis Sea Solutions

Diana Group

Hofseth BioCare ASA

Janatha Fish Meal & Oil Products

Scanbio Marine Group AS

SOPROPÊCHE

