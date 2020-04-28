Embolotherapy Market Size to Advance at an 8.0% CAGR in Coming Years: P&S Intelligence

Irrespective of the economic standing of the countries, the growing burden of chronic diseases has become a major cause of worry for governments across the globe. Changing lifestyle and degrading quality of the environment has resulted in the increased prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, hepatitis, and disorders of the nervous system. The World Health Organization reported that in 2018, about 9.6 million deaths occurred due to cancer, globally. In another study, conducted by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, in the 2006–2015 period, an approximate annual increase of 3% in liver cancer cases was observed in the US.

The deliberate occlusion of vessels with the help of different embolic agents, such as glue, balloons, and coils is referred to as embolization. Embolotherapy is carried out for various purposes, such as devascularization of organs, bleeding control, reduction of tumors, and elimination of vascular malformations. This is performed while treating numerous conditions, such as gastrointestinal disorders, urological & nephrological disorders, neurological disorders, peripheral vascular diseases, and cancer. During 2014–2018, embolotherapy was most extensively used in the treatment of cancer. In the coming future, cancer would continue being the largest application area for embolotherapy. In the forecast period (2019–2024), the embolotherapy market is predicted to register an 8.0% CAGR.

Embolotherapy Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Product

Embolic Agents Microspheres Embolic coils Liquid embolic agents Embolic plug systems Detachable balloons

Support Devices Microcatheters Guidewires



Market Segmentation by Procedure

Transcatheter Arterial Embolization (TAE)

Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE)/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT)

Transarterial Chemoembolization (TACE)

Market Segmentation by Indication