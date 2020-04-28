Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends by 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Our PESTLE, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analyses give a thorough presentation of the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market from different perspectives and angles. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market. All findings and data on the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market available in different regions and countries.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Research Report: Chargepoint, ABB, Eaton, Leviton, Blink, Schneider, Siemens, General Electric, AeroVironment, Panasonic, Chargemaster, Elektromotive, Clipper Creek, DBT CEV, Pod Point, BYD, NARI, Xuji Group, Potivio, Auto Electric Power Plant, Ruckus New Energy Tech, Huashang Sanyou

Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Type Segments: Level 1, Level 2, Level 3

Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Application Segments: Home, Public Parking, Shopping Mall, Office Parking, Hotels, Other

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market.

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Level 1

1.4.3 Level 2

1.4.4 Level 3

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Home

1.5.3 Public Parking

1.5.4 Shopping Mall

1.5.5 Office Parking

1.5.6 Hotels

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Industry

1.6.1.1 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Chargepoint

8.1.1 Chargepoint Corporation Information

8.1.2 Chargepoint Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Chargepoint Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Chargepoint Product Description

8.1.5 Chargepoint Recent Development

8.2 ABB

8.2.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.2.2 ABB Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 ABB Product Description

8.2.5 ABB Recent Development

8.3 Eaton

8.3.1 Eaton Corporation Information

8.3.2 Eaton Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Eaton Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Eaton Product Description

8.3.5 Eaton Recent Development

8.4 Leviton

8.4.1 Leviton Corporation Information

8.4.2 Leviton Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Leviton Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Leviton Product Description

8.4.5 Leviton Recent Development

8.5 Blink

8.5.1 Blink Corporation Information

8.5.2 Blink Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Blink Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Blink Product Description

8.5.5 Blink Recent Development

8.6 Schneider

8.6.1 Schneider Corporation Information

8.6.2 Schneider Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Schneider Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Schneider Product Description

8.6.5 Schneider Recent Development

8.7 Siemens

8.7.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.7.2 Siemens Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Siemens Product Description

8.7.5 Siemens Recent Development

8.8 General Electric

8.8.1 General Electric Corporation Information

8.8.2 General Electric Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 General Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 General Electric Product Description

8.8.5 General Electric Recent Development

8.9 AeroVironment

8.9.1 AeroVironment Corporation Information

8.9.2 AeroVironment Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 AeroVironment Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 AeroVironment Product Description

8.9.5 AeroVironment Recent Development

8.10 Panasonic

8.10.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

8.10.2 Panasonic Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Panasonic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Panasonic Product Description

8.10.5 Panasonic Recent Development

8.11 Chargemaster

8.11.1 Chargemaster Corporation Information

8.11.2 Chargemaster Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Chargemaster Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Chargemaster Product Description

8.11.5 Chargemaster Recent Development

8.12 Elektromotive

8.12.1 Elektromotive Corporation Information

8.12.2 Elektromotive Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Elektromotive Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Elektromotive Product Description

8.12.5 Elektromotive Recent Development

8.13 Clipper Creek

8.13.1 Clipper Creek Corporation Information

8.13.2 Clipper Creek Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Clipper Creek Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Clipper Creek Product Description

8.13.5 Clipper Creek Recent Development

8.14 DBT CEV

8.14.1 DBT CEV Corporation Information

8.14.2 DBT CEV Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 DBT CEV Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 DBT CEV Product Description

8.14.5 DBT CEV Recent Development

8.15 Pod Point

8.15.1 Pod Point Corporation Information

8.15.2 Pod Point Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Pod Point Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Pod Point Product Description

8.15.5 Pod Point Recent Development

8.16 BYD

8.16.1 BYD Corporation Information

8.16.2 BYD Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 BYD Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 BYD Product Description

8.16.5 BYD Recent Development

8.17 NARI

8.17.1 NARI Corporation Information

8.17.2 NARI Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 NARI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 NARI Product Description

8.17.5 NARI Recent Development

8.18 Xuji Group

8.18.1 Xuji Group Corporation Information

8.18.2 Xuji Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Xuji Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Xuji Group Product Description

8.18.5 Xuji Group Recent Development

8.19 Potivio

8.19.1 Potivio Corporation Information

8.19.2 Potivio Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Potivio Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Potivio Product Description

8.19.5 Potivio Recent Development

8.20 Auto Electric Power Plant

8.20.1 Auto Electric Power Plant Corporation Information

8.20.2 Auto Electric Power Plant Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 Auto Electric Power Plant Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Auto Electric Power Plant Product Description

8.20.5 Auto Electric Power Plant Recent Development

8.21 Ruckus New Energy Tech

8.21.1 Ruckus New Energy Tech Corporation Information

8.21.2 Ruckus New Energy Tech Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.21.3 Ruckus New Energy Tech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Ruckus New Energy Tech Product Description

8.21.5 Ruckus New Energy Tech Recent Development

8.22 Huashang Sanyou

8.22.1 Huashang Sanyou Corporation Information

8.22.2 Huashang Sanyou Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.22.3 Huashang Sanyou Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Huashang Sanyou Product Description

8.22.5 Huashang Sanyou Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Distributors

11.3 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

