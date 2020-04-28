Covid-19 Impact on Hot Rolling Machine Market | Size, Status, Top Emerging Trends, Growth and Business Opportunities 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Hot Rolling Machine Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Hot Rolling Machine Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Hot Rolling Machine Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Hot Rolling Machine Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Hot Rolling Machine Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Hot Rolling Machine market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Key companies operating in the global Hot Rolling Machine market include _Primetals Technologies, Ishikawajima Heavy Industries, Danieli, MINO SPA, Shandong Qingfeng automation equipment co. Itd, FENN, Wuxi Suchuang Machinery Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Nav bharat, Nuova Carpenteria Odolese, Waldrich Siegen GmbH＆Co.KG, Uralmashzavod, Vaid Engineering Industries

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hot Rolling Machine Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Hot Rolling Machine Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Hot Rolling Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Rough Rolling Frame

1.4.3 Medium Rolling Rack

1.4.4 Finishing Rack

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hot Rolling Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Bar

1.5.3 Wire Rod

1.5.4 Section

1.5.5 Rail

1.5.6 Non-ferrous

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Hot Rolling Machine Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Hot Rolling Machine Industry

1.6.1.1 Hot Rolling Machine Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Hot Rolling Machine Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Hot Rolling Machine Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hot Rolling Machine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Hot Rolling Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Hot Rolling Machine Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Hot Rolling Machine Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Hot Rolling Machine Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Hot Rolling Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Hot Rolling Machine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Hot Rolling Machine Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Hot Rolling Machine Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Hot Rolling Machine Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Hot Rolling Machine Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Hot Rolling Machine Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Hot Rolling Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Hot Rolling Machine Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Hot Rolling Machine Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Hot Rolling Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hot Rolling Machine Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Hot Rolling Machine Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Hot Rolling Machine Production by Regions

4.1 Global Hot Rolling Machine Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Hot Rolling Machine Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Hot Rolling Machine Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Hot Rolling Machine Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Hot Rolling Machine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Hot Rolling Machine Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Hot Rolling Machine Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Hot Rolling Machine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Hot Rolling Machine Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Hot Rolling Machine Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Hot Rolling Machine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Hot Rolling Machine Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Hot Rolling Machine Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Hot Rolling Machine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Hot Rolling Machine Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Hot Rolling Machine Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Hot Rolling Machine Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Hot Rolling Machine Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Hot Rolling Machine Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Hot Rolling Machine Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Hot Rolling Machine Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Hot Rolling Machine Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Hot Rolling Machine Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Hot Rolling Machine Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Hot Rolling Machine Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Hot Rolling Machine Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Hot Rolling Machine Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Hot Rolling Machine Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Hot Rolling Machine Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Hot Rolling Machine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Hot Rolling Machine Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Hot Rolling Machine Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Hot Rolling Machine Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Hot Rolling Machine Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Hot Rolling Machine Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Hot Rolling Machine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Hot Rolling Machine Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Hot Rolling Machine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Hot Rolling Machine Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Hot Rolling Machine Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Primetals Technologies

8.1.1 Primetals Technologies Corporation Information

8.1.2 Primetals Technologies Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Primetals Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Primetals Technologies Product Description

8.1.5 Primetals Technologies Recent Development

8.2 Ishikawajima Heavy Industries

8.2.1 Ishikawajima Heavy Industries Corporation Information

8.2.2 Ishikawajima Heavy Industries Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Ishikawajima Heavy Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Ishikawajima Heavy Industries Product Description

8.2.5 Ishikawajima Heavy Industries Recent Development

8.3 Danieli

8.3.1 Danieli Corporation Information

8.3.2 Danieli Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Danieli Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Danieli Product Description

8.3.5 Danieli Recent Development

8.4 MINO SPA

8.4.1 MINO SPA Corporation Information

8.4.2 MINO SPA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 MINO SPA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 MINO SPA Product Description

8.4.5 MINO SPA Recent Development

8.5 Shandong Qingfeng automation equipment co. Itd

8.5.1 Shandong Qingfeng automation equipment co. Itd Corporation Information

8.5.2 Shandong Qingfeng automation equipment co. Itd Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Shandong Qingfeng automation equipment co. Itd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Shandong Qingfeng automation equipment co. Itd Product Description

8.5.5 Shandong Qingfeng automation equipment co. Itd Recent Development

8.6 FENN

8.6.1 FENN Corporation Information

8.6.2 FENN Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 FENN Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 FENN Product Description

8.6.5 FENN Recent Development

8.7 Wuxi Suchuang Machinery Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd

8.7.1 Wuxi Suchuang Machinery Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd Corporation Information

8.7.2 Wuxi Suchuang Machinery Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Wuxi Suchuang Machinery Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Wuxi Suchuang Machinery Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd Product Description

8.7.5 Wuxi Suchuang Machinery Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd Recent Development

8.8 Nav bharat

8.8.1 Nav bharat Corporation Information

8.8.2 Nav bharat Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Nav bharat Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Nav bharat Product Description

8.8.5 Nav bharat Recent Development

8.9 Nuova Carpenteria Odolese

8.9.1 Nuova Carpenteria Odolese Corporation Information

8.9.2 Nuova Carpenteria Odolese Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Nuova Carpenteria Odolese Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Nuova Carpenteria Odolese Product Description

8.9.5 Nuova Carpenteria Odolese Recent Development

8.10 Waldrich Siegen GmbH＆Co.KG

8.10.1 Waldrich Siegen GmbH＆Co.KG Corporation Information

8.10.2 Waldrich Siegen GmbH＆Co.KG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Waldrich Siegen GmbH＆Co.KG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Waldrich Siegen GmbH＆Co.KG Product Description

8.10.5 Waldrich Siegen GmbH＆Co.KG Recent Development

8.11 Uralmashzavod

8.11.1 Uralmashzavod Corporation Information

8.11.2 Uralmashzavod Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Uralmashzavod Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Uralmashzavod Product Description

8.11.5 Uralmashzavod Recent Development

8.12 Vaid Engineering Industries

8.12.1 Vaid Engineering Industries Corporation Information

8.12.2 Vaid Engineering Industries Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Vaid Engineering Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Vaid Engineering Industries Product Description

8.12.5 Vaid Engineering Industries Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Hot Rolling Machine Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Hot Rolling Machine Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Hot Rolling Machine Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Hot Rolling Machine Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Hot Rolling Machine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Hot Rolling Machine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Hot Rolling Machine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Hot Rolling Machine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Hot Rolling Machine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Hot Rolling Machine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Hot Rolling Machine Sales Channels

11.2.2 Hot Rolling Machine Distributors

11.3 Hot Rolling Machine Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Hot Rolling Machine Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

