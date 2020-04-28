Business impacts of COVID-19 on Private Healthcare Insurance Industry. Strategies of major industry competitors

Three type of plans are generally available in the private healthcare insurance market — medical insurance, income protection, and disease insurance. Disease insurance provides coverage and benefits for certain types of diseases and conditions, including cancer, heart attack, multiple sclerosis, paralysis, coma, and renal failure. Such plans reimburse patients for every medical expense incurred and every day spent at a hospital. These benefits can be availed upon the disease occurrence, after diagnosis, or during treatment.

Download sample copy of this [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/healthcare-insurance-industry/report-sample

Similarly, the medical insurance plans offered by the private healthcare insurance industry players reimburse a part of the several costs incurred, such as those for hospital beds, ambulatory patient services, and emergency services. Such plans offer cover for prescription drugs, hospitalization, laboratory services, substance use and mental health disorder services, and pediatric services. Different from both these types of coverages, income protection offers policyholders regular financial assistance, if they are unable to work due to a disease or injury and suffer loss of income.

In the U.S., the demand for private healthcare insurance is increasing on account of the rise in the geriatric population, surging medical expenses, growing incidence of chronic diseases, and government funding for such policies. As per the Aging in the United States report published by the Population Reference Bureau, the number of people in the country above the age of 65 will cross 98 million by 2060. As the elderly are hospitalized quite often, due to their susceptibility to various diseases and physical injuries, the demand for insurance is rising.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=healthcare-insurance-industry

Additionally, several private and public companies are hosting seminars, conferences, and training sessions, which are leading to the rising awareness of the populace in the regional countries about medical insurance and its importance in today’s scenario. For instance, a healthcare insurance conference was organized in Hong Kong in November 2018 by Insurinnovator Connect. It was attended by a large number of insurance providers, primarily those with customers in the APAC region.

Hence, with the growing geriatric population, prevalence of chronic diseases, and healthcare costs, an increasing number of people are opting for private insurance.