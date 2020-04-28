Automotive Semiconductor Market Expecting Massive Growth during 2020-2027

Latest market study on “Automotive Semiconductor Market to 2027 by Component (Optical, Sensors & Actuators, Memory, Microcontrollers, Analog ICs, Logic and Discrete Power Devices); Application (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Body Electronics, Infotainment, Powertrain, Safety Systems); Vehicle Type (Passenger, LCV, and HCV) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the automotive semiconductor market is estimated to reach US$ 76.93 Bn by 2027 from US$ 34.89 Bn in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Some of the key players operating in the automotive semiconductor market includes ROHM Co., Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Intel Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., and On semiconductor among others.

Pertaining to the fact of increase in vehicular accidents, the manufacturers of automotive along with their technology partners, has introduced several technologies, which has benefited the industry at a large scale. The demand for modernization of vehicles equipped with advanced technologies have led the technology companies to innovate and design systems/technologies including advanced driver assistance systems, anti- lock braking systems, traction control and adaptive cruise control, and electronic stability control. With an uninterrupted up gradation in existing technologies and introduction of new technologies, the ADAS market has experienced a high growth across the globe. The newer versions of ADAS provided by various companies are capable of recognizing police vehicles, ambulance, taxis, speed restrictions board, and pedestrians.

The global automotive semiconductor market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type which is fragmented into passenger cars, light commercial, and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger car is leading the market for automotive semiconductor followed by light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle. In a current scenario, passenger cars is having a high market share owing with a fact of increase in usage among the individuals and other masses driven by continuous increase in disposable income among the populations in developed countries as well as developing countries. The segment of passenger cars is undertakes substantial technological advancements year on year, as a result of changes in consumer preferences, emergence of new technologies, and governmental rules and regulation for environment safety related to reduction in emission and other factors. Moreover, with an emergence in both electric vehicle and hybrid electric vehicles, these cars requires enormous quantity of several types of semiconductors, which facilitates manufacturers of semiconductor to boost their business, and eventually drive the automotive semiconductor market.

The automotive industry across the globe are constantly facing pressures to integrate their vehicles with advanced electronics and semiconductor components in order to enhance the performance of the vehicles. The rising drift of electrification of vehicles is a major factor boosting the semiconductor market in automotive industry. Attributing to this, the automobile manufacturers are increasingly partnering with semiconductor manufacturers to meet the demands of their customers. For instance, in January 2018, Audi AG partnered with ON Semiconductor, to foster On Semiconductor’s innovations and integrate their semiconductors on their newer models, thereby satisfying constantly changing expectations of the consumers in terms of safety, reliability, and performance.

The report segments the global Automotive Semiconductor market as follows:

Global Automotive Semiconductor Market – By Application

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Body Electronics

Infotainment

Powertrain

Safety Systems

Global Automotive Semiconductor Market – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Lightweight Commercial Vehicle

Heavyweight Commercial Vehicle

