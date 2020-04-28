Automotive Lighting Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity & Global Forecast to 2026

Latest Automotive Lighting Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the automotive lighting market include General Electric Company, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hyundai MOBIS, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Namyung Lighting, OSRAM Group, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. and Others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for premium segment vehicles is primarily driving the market growth. High demand for adaptive lighting is again accelerating market growth. Along with this, lighting regulations for better visibility and safety are further accelerating the demand. However, the high cost of LED lights and low penetration of advanced lighting in hatchback, compact sedan, and entry-level SUV is expected to hamper the market growth. Whereas, the evolution of new technologies in automotive lighting is likely to create potential opportunities over the forecast period.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of automotive lighting.

Market Segmentation

The entire automotive lighting market has been sub-categorized into technology, vehicle type, and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Technology

LED

Halogen

Xenon

By Vehicle Type

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

Two-wheelers

By Application

Front lighting/Headlamps

Rear lighting

Interior lighting

Side lighting

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for automotive lighting market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

