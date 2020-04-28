Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market 2020, COVID 19 Breakdown Impact, Industry, Global Trends, Size, Applications, Share, Sale, Growth Insight, New Development and Forecast To 2026

Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market is valued approximately at USD 65.38 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.11% over the forecast period 2019-2026. An automotive fuel injection system comprises of various components such as injectors, , fuel pump, regulators and sensors. Also, the automotive fuel injection helps to maintain engines working as well as it minimize the carbon emissions. Additionally, it offers various distinctive advantages to the vehicles such as fuel burning efficiency, easy to start, smooth running of engine and fuel saving. Additionally, automotive fuel injection systems to witness prominent growth owing to the rigorous emission control norms. As a result, the demand and adoption for automotive fuel injection systems would increase thereby, making its way for the growth of the market. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the growing need for fuel efficient vehicles. For Instance: according to the State Council (The Peoples Republic OF China) in February 2016, China is upgrading its vehicle emission standards to control car exhaust pollution. On January 18, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is planning to implement the National V emission standard. Also, the standard requires sulfur content in fuel to be not more than 10 parts per million. Additionally, all light diesel buses, heavy diesel vehicles and all light petrol vehicles need to comply with this standard and all light diesel vehicle throughout the country must comply with this from 1 January 2018 and all heavy diesel vehicles are required to comply with this standards from 1 July 2017. Through these standards, automobile manufacturers would be more inclined towards adopting materials to reduce CO2 emissions as it helps to reduce the vehicle weight and in turn enhances the fuel efficiency. However, technological design complexity along with the fluctuating raw material prices are expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Request a sample report on Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market: https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/9/15087

Major market player included in this report are:

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies PLC

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

Carter Fuel Systems

Edelbrock LLC

Hitachi Ltd.

Keihin Corporation.

Magneti Marelli S.pA.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car (PC)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Hybrid Vehicles

By Components:

Engine Control Unit

Fuel Injectors

Fuel Pressure Regulator

Fuel Pump

By Fuel Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

By Technology:

Gasoline Port Injection

Gasoline Direct Injection

Diesel Direct Injection

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Place the Order of Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market Research Report: https://martresearch.com/paymentform/9/15087/Single_User

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market, by Type

Chapter 6 Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market, by Application

Chapter 7 Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9 Research Process

For More Enquiry @ https://martresearch.com/contact/enquiry/9/15087

For More Details Email Us: [email protected]