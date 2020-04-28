Automotive Composite Suspension Component market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Future Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Automotive Composite Suspension components are mainly an assembly between the vehicle frame and the road on which the vehicle is running. The suspension system comprises of components such as shock absorbers, tires, bushings, joints, and many others. Automotive Composite suspension components provide several benefits over steel components, such as high durability, lightweight, better vibration energy absorption, and better fatigue resistance. Different types of automotive composite suspension components such as coil spring, leaf spring, and stabilizer bar are used as a component.

A growing inclination for composite components in passenger and light commercial vehicles, Organic growth of automobile production, development of new composite suspension applications, stringent government regulations regarding fuel efficiency and carbon emission reductions and advancement in composites technology are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the automotive composite suspension components market. Composite suspension components offering numerous benefits over steel components is the primary factor expected to fuel the growth of automotive composite suspension components market.

The “Global Automotive Composite Suspension Component Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive composite suspension component market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive composite suspension component market with detailed market segmentation by component, vehicle, process. The global automotive composite suspension component market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive composite suspension component market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automotive composite suspension component market.

The global automotive composite suspension component market is segmented on the basis of component, vehicle, process. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as coil springs, leaf springs, stabilizer bar, suspension arm, others. On the basis of vehicle, the market is segmented as passenger car, light commercial vehicle, medium-heavy-duty commercial vehicle, others. On the basis of process, the market is segmented as compression molding process, HP-RTM process, prepreg layup process, other process.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive composite suspension component market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automotive composite suspension component market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive composite suspension component market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive composite suspension component market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive composite suspension component market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive composite suspension component market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive composite suspension component market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive composite suspension component market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive composite suspension component market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– BENTELER International

– Henderickson

– IFA Composite

– IFC Composite GmbH

– Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.

– Muhr und Bender KG

– MW Industries, Inc.

– Sogefi Group

